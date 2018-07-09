HUSD welcomes two new principals for the 2018-19 school year

The Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) would like to welcome two new principals to our district this year. Kim Grant will be the new principal at Mountain View Elementary and Christine Griffin will be the principal at Granville Elementary. Kim Grant is not new to the district, as she has worked for HUSD for 22 years, and Christine is not new to a principal position, as she comes to us as the principal of Oak Creek Elementary. We would like to take the opportunity to introduce the two newest additions to our HUSD family.

Kim Grant has been with the Humboldt Unified School District for 22 years. She started her HUSD career as a substitute teacher, then an aide, and eventually teaching kindergarten through third grade, all 20 years she worked at Mountain View Elementary. The last two years she has been an instructional specialist at Lake Valley Elementary.

It seems fitting that Kim now returns to Mountain View as the principal of a school she has dedicated so many years to. Kim and her family have lived in Prescott Valley for 23 years. She and her husband have raised their three children in this community and all attended HUSD schools. Kim’s husband, David, retired from a career in law enforcement and now works at Bradshaw Mountain High School in security. In their down time the Grant’s love to camp and enjoy going to sporting events, mostly their son’s games. Kim says in her off time she just loves spending time with family or reading.

Kim states, “I am excited for this new position and excited to see what great things Mountain View can continue to do for students and their families. I know that great things happen at Mountain View. We will look to continue the path the students are on of learning and growing each year.”

Mountain View Elementary staff and families will certainly be welcoming Kim back.

HUSD would also like to welcome Christine Griffin, who is coming to us from the Verde Valley. Christine grew up in Gilbert, Arizona, and spent many summers coming to Prescott for youth camps.

Christine explains, “Prescott Valley reminds me of Gilbert in those days with all the new development and growth. I use to ride my horse through cotton fields that would eventually become the site of my junior high school. It reminds me of those times when I look out my window at Granville Elementary and see the giant earth movers working away in clouds of dust.”

Christine began her college experience dabbling with community college at Mesa and Scottsdale Community Colleges before finally deciding on a career in education. She earned her bachelors of science in Elementary Education and Special Education from Northern Arizona University (NAU), and eventually received her master’s in Education from NAU. She also received a reading endorsement from the University of Arizona. Christine is currently working on an Ed.D through NAU and she is focusing on social and emotional learning environments.

Christine comes to Granville Elementary from Oak Creek Elementary where she has spent the past 17 years. She has taught third through eighth grade and K-8 Special Education. She has also been an Instructional Coach and an Intervention Coordinator. Her favorite job has been the past five years where she was a K-8 principal of Oak Creek Elementary, a STEM focused school.

Christine explains, “I’m excited that Granville is an AVID school. Predictors for student success in college and careers can be measured as early as kindergarten and correlates with third grade reading proficiency. We want to pave a road for future success and that begins as early as preschool for our students. Helping student connect initially to post-secondary institutions will improve outcomes for all students. They learn the necessary behaviors, skills and other characteristics for future academic and workplaces success.”

Christine is excited about the family, school and community partnerships already established at Granville and is looking forward to a year filled with amazing possibilities.

HUSD is excited for the new opportunities that each of these outstanding education professionals will bring to their school sites. Please be sure to welcome them at your school’s open houses and community events. We look forward to seeing what they have in store for their students this upcoming year.

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.