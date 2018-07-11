Assistant superintendent of HUSD retires with praise

The Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board had many words of praise, applause and tears for Assistant Superintendent James Bogner, who retired June 30.

“Jim doesn’t like the limelight, but I just couldn’t leave without doing something,” Board President Rich Adler said. “You brought depth and breadth of experience on a level we’d never seen before. You’ve been here three years, but your value is so much more than three years.”

Other board members spoke of their appreciation of Bogner’s contributions and professional demeanor. Vice President Suzie Roth called Bogner “an incredible good person, something you don’t find every day.

“Your wisdom is invaluable. Even though you were new to the district, you provided stability,” she said.

Board member Ryan Gray advised Bogner to be careful riding his motorcycle, and said, “I am impressed with your professionalism and the grace with which you handled an enormous spectrum of responsibility.”

Feeling “a little gypped,” with only one year’s working relationship with Bogner, board member Dina Battaglia said she wondered “How does he do that?” when she saw everything Bogner handled on a daily basis.

“Your leadership has been the most important thing I value in you. Thank you for modeling for me what true leadership looks like,” she said.

Paul Ruwold thanked Bogner for teaching him about becoming a board member, and echoed what the others had to say.

In addition to a plaque stating their appreciation, board members also gave him a stack of Hershey’s chocolate bars.

“This was certainly not necessary and not expected,” Bogner said. “I will remind you of my first board meeting when you approved my hiring. Rich and Suzie, you said the board had made a good decision when it hired Dan (Streeter) as superintendent. I would say to you, stay the course.”

Prescott Valley Town Councilmember Marty Grossman, the town’s liaison with the school district, presented Bogner with the Mayor’s Recognition Award for his contributions to the community.