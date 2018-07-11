Corridor Calendar: Week of July 11, 2018

Through July 27, the School Food Program is available at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. Breakfast is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to noon. This is free for those younger than 18.

Cordes Lakes Library has ongoing activities, all at 3:30 p.m. Monday is Lego Club; Tuesday is Arts and Crafts; Wednesday is Food and Science; and Thursday is Game Day. AZ Science will be there at 3 p.m. July 18.



Produce is available at the Cordes Lakes Community Center on July 18 and 28. Sign-up starts at 7 a.m. and doors close at 9 a.m.

Walter Parks, Swamp jazz guitar virtuoso, will be at Arcosanti on July 21. Enjoy southern rock, blues, soul and Dixie with dinner at 6 p.m. for $20, and the performance at 7:30 for $20 per person or $10 for students.

Vacation Bible School will be held at the Mayer Community Church from July 23 through 26 from 9 a.m. to noon for ages 4 to 14. Contact Cheryl at 928-237-8493 for more information.

Arcosanti will host performances of Hecuba July 26 through 29. All performances are at 7:30 p.m. with admission of $20 or $10 for students. May not be appropriate for younger audiences.

U.S. Flag retirement – A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store. You can sign up for a text to tell you when to fly your flag at half-staff. The American Legion provides this service. Just text 35893 to sign up. Service is free but data rates may apply.

Self-paced Sign Language class is available at the Cordes Lakes Library, 15989 S. Cordes Lakes Drive.

WEEKLY EVENTS

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

The Event Planning Committee meets at 10 a.m. every Monday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 7 p.m. to either eat there or take-out. NOTE: Due to the cook taking vacation, Taco Tuesday is closed until July 11.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Story Time at Cordes Lakes Library is at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday. This is followed by a movie.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, at 7 p.m. Mondays.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami. Beading is held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the first and third Fridays at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.

Knit & Crochet meets at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies, help is here.

Peer Tutoring is held after school on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Cordes Lakes Library, 15989 S. Cordes Lakes Drive.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds its outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at member’s homes and varies by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the main location, 11975 S. Highway 69.

American Legion meets at 1 p.m. the third Friday of the month at Cordes Lakes Community Center.