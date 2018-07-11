Letter: Untrue statements

Editor:

I would like to respond to Victor Holm’s letter, headlined “Evolution.” His letter has several statements of his opinion which he claims to be fact. The one that I wish to respond to is “What no scientist doubts is that evolution occurred.”

I am a chemist and I have practiced my scientific trade for over 40 years in both academia and industry. In my career, I have come to know a number of true scientists that make the above statement of Mr. Holm untrue.

Moreover, as a scientist, I do not believe in the occurrence macro-evolution (the godless, by chance formation of earth, the heavens and all that they contain). I consider macro-evolution to be a cruel hoax being played upon mankind.

Ronald Lewis, Ph.D.

Chino Valley