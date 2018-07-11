Mail delivery to resume along Robert Road in Prescott Valley

Residents on Robert Road in Prescott Valley realized they weren’t getting mail early this week.

For Jeremy King, it came to his attention Saturday, July 7, when a package he was expecting from Amazon wasn’t delivered.

“I called about my Amazon order. On the tracking information, it said that the package wasn’t delivered,” King said. “I thought that was strange; there was no slip or anything in my mail box.”

He said he was told that U.S. Post Office personnel and Prescott Valley Police Department were working out a solution regarding unsafe stops in the roadway.

Mail delivery will start up again today, Wednesday, July 11.

Robert Road has two lanes in each direction in a residential area where the speed limit is 25 miles per hour. Postal carriers have two options — neither one exactly safe — to stop in the right-hand lane or to drive up onto the sidewalk, said Prescott Postmaster John Bennett.

Prescott Valley Police Department officers had spoken to at least one mail carrier about the issue of unsafe vehicle stops in traffic, said PVPD Sgt. Jason Kaufman, public information officer.

Police department and post office officials have since resolved the matter, Bennett said Tuesday afternoon. The plan is for mail carriers to carry with them a town ordinance that states it is legal for a U.S. Postal Service carrier to stop on the roadway in Prescott Valley. If carriers should get stopped by PVPD in the future, they would need only show the statute.

“If we can’t be on the sidewalk and we can’t be on the road, how are we going to deliver the mail?” Bennett said.

“It’s gotten more perilous. We want to make sure we deliver safely. We do ask that people are aware of our carriers and give them a break.”

Not all residents realized their mail was being held for them at the Prescott Valley 2nd Street carrier annex.

“I guess they couldn’t put a notice in our mailbox because they couldn’t deliver mail,” King said.

Some contract rural carriers drive privately owned vehicles that are required to have proper signage and equipment.

PVPD Chief Bryan Jarrell, said he welcomes the opportunity to work cooperatively with the Postal Service in Prescott Valley.

“It is important that we work together not only to safeguard the delivery of the mail that so many individuals rely on, but to ensure the safety of all citizens, both pedestrian as well as motorists in the community,” Jarrell said.

Bennett reiterated that the situation has been satisfactorily resolved.

“We just needed to talk. They’ve been really great,” he said, referring to PVPD.