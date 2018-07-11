Making a difference in the community

Prescott Valley Police Department’s Victim Services Specialist Marie Yogerst, second from left, donated her personal sewing machine this past month to Rita Harmon, whose own machine was stolen in a burglary. Harmon was overwhelmed with the thoughtfulness and kindness of the police personnel, something PVPD Chief Bryan Jarrell, right, encourages in his department. At left is Community Service Officer Bob Stewart, who works with Victim Services.