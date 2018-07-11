Lightning knocks out breaker in Prescott Valley; power now back up

Update as of 8:20 p.m.:

APS crews have restored power to its customers in the Prescott Valley area who lost electricity earlier today, said Anne DeGraw, a spokeswoman for Arizona Public Service.

She said very few homes in the area are still without power, but those were the result of other, unrelated issues.

Click HERE for details on power outages, and how to prepare for them.

Update as of 8:10 p.m.:

A lightning storm that rumbled through the greater Prescott area today, July 11, knocked out a breaker in an Arizona Public Service substation in Prescott Valley and power to 2,840 homes, said Anne DeGraw, a spokeswoman for APS.

The power failed at about 5:40 p.m., she said, and an APS crew was on scene within an hour.

She said the crew was able to restore power to about half of those affected by about 7:45. If the breaker is a simple fix, she said just before 8 p.m., the remaining APS customers should have electricity by about 8:45.

If the breaker needs replacing, DeGraw said a technician would need to be called in and the fix could take as long as four more hours.

APS's website states the boundary is Morning Star Ranch Road to Highway 89A and Glassford Hill Road to Coyote Springs Road.

Callers who still had power complained to The Daily Courier of dim lights and flickering, which DeGraw said was normal.

Further information was unavailable.

She added that if you have a power outage, report it to APS. Call customer service at 800-240-2014, technical support at 800-659-2975 or via the web at APS.com.