Prescott Valley in Brief: Federal employment workshop Aug. 14

Federal employment workshop Aug. 14

The Prescott Valley Public Library will be partnering with the Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System to host a federal employment workshop from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14. This workshop is designed to help veterans navigate USAJOBS and will cover “How to Apply for Federal Employment” and “Translating Military Service to Civilian Employment on Your Resume.”

Space is limited and registration is required. Please register online at pvlib.net, Attend, Classes. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Alzheimer’s talk; know the 10 signs

The Alzheimer’s presentation “Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters” will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Prescott Valley Public Library.

Learn the latest research and warnings signs of Alzheimer’s disease and the need for early detection, information about drug therapy, enrolling in clinical studies and planning for the future. This interactive workshop features video clips of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

Registration is required at pvpl.net, Attend, Classes. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Beginning meditation, mindfulness Aug. 9

Come to Prescott Valley Public Library’s Beginning Meditation & Mindfulness meeting on the second Thursday of each month. Those at all levels of meditation experience, from none and beyond, are encouraged to participate in this free program. Chairs will be provided—please bring a cushion if needed. No registration is required — just show up.

Beginning Meditation & Mindfulness will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 9, in the Genealogy Room of the Prescott Valley Public Library. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

‘Good Places to Drink’ at library Aug. 4

“AZ Speaks: Celebrities, Artists…and Good Places to Drink” will be presented from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Prescott Valley Public Library.

Arizona has always been a geographical muse for writers, artists and composers, as well as a getaway for the rich and famous. In this talk, learn about some of the people who have had adventures, weddings and unusual experiences here, while also learning about some of the places they lifted a glass, and why you might want to follow their example.

During 35 years in newspaper, magazine and broadcasting, Lisa Schnebly Heidinger discovered that “journalism is history on the fly,” and that the past informs the present. She has honed the craft of sussing out and sharing stories in newspaper, radio, television, magazines, editorial columns and books. Lisa went into a drug tunnel, had dinner with polygamist families, walked through plane crash debris and interviewed death row inmates before taking on the truly risky pursuit of raising a family. She shares the red-setter gene with her father, which means jumping into an open car door regardless of the destination.

‘Growing & Using Herbs’ Aug. 7

Georgene Lockwood, Master Gardener and long-time student of both gardening and herbalism, will be giving a presentation at the Prescott Valley Public Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, on the subject of “Growing & Using Herbs,” both culinary and medicinal.

She will concentrate on five cultivated herbs and five plants that most people might consider “weeds,” but have many beneficial uses. There will be a question and answer session following Lockwood’s presentation.

Lockwood is the author of 15 how-to and self-help books on subjects that range from Victorian weddings to beadwork and auto racing. She has been a Master Gardener in Arizona since 1999.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

People Who Care meeting July 11

There will be a volunteer informational meeting for People Who Care from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. today, July 11, at People Who Care Office, Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley, Prescott.

People Who Care volunteers provide caring non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive due to age-related and/or physical limitations. This allows an individual to continue living in their own homes and remain independent as long as safely possible.

People Who Care is a community-based nonprofit with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Volunteers help in the community where they and enrolled Neighbors live. The majority of our Neighbors live alone.

People Who Care offers volunteer assistance with a one to one situation by helping with: transportation to healthcare/business appointments, grocery shopping, personal paperwork, visiting, caregiver relief and more.

Reaching out and assisting our neighbors is a “feel good” opportunity for both the person volunteering and the one receiving the volunteer assistance. Please call 928-445-2480 for more information.

Estate planning topic July 12

“Estate Planning for Blended Families - Yours, Mine & Ours” is a free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Prescott Valley Christian Church, 7655 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley.

Chuck Walker of Walker Estate Attorneys will provide legal solutions to estate planning concerns when blended families are involved. He will cover: beneficiary designations — deeds, POD, TOD, joint accounts with no formal estate plan. Should you set aside some for everybody? Last Will and Testament — how to divide, what if spouse lives on for many years? How do trusts work? Divide into shares? Who is first to pass and what does the survivor do? Who is in charge of shares for a child of mine, of my deceased spouse? Will the family be at peace after the first to pass? Do I want my kids to wait until my spouse passes before they get their inheritance? Come hear about legal solutions to these family issues.

RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us/speakersbureau.html.

CCJ celebrates donors, volunteers July 13

The Coalition for Compassion and Justice invites the community to join with agency staff from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 13, to celebrate their volunteers, partners and donors for a festive evening of recognition, food and live entertainment at the Holiday Courtyard at 150 S. Montezuma St.

The event sponsored by Grand Highland & Holiday Courtyard will feature a musical performance by Blaine Long & Rosas Del Rey. Advance tickets are $10 through CCJ at brownpapertickets.com and $15 at the door.

PowerUP G.I.R.L.s event July 14

In an effort to educate girls and women about the power, impact and fun of Girl Scouting, Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC) is hosting its first-ever PowerUP G.I.R.L.s event Saturday, July 14, at more than 50 locations across central and northern Arizona. The free events from 10 a.m. to noon will feature a variety of activities for girls from K-12, including interactive STEM projects.

Each event will offer a taste of Girl Scouting and its safe, no-limits space designed specifically for G.I.R.L.s (Go-getters, Innovators, Risk-takers and Leaders). Locations include: Kayla’s Hands Playground, 1200 Commerce Drive, Prescott; Joann Fabrics and Crafts, 1260 Gail Gardner Way, Prescott; Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Prescott Valley; and 1615 N. Road 1 East, Chino Valley.

PowerUP G.I.R.L. is also focused on engaging adult women — and not just mothers of girls — about the benefits of volunteering for GSACPC to support girls’ experiences, be it as troop leaders, co-leaders, expert resources for troop events or programs, and even general volunteers for special events. Both girls and women will be at each event to share their adventures, talk about how Girl Scouting has positively impacted their lives and how to get involved in ones’ own hyperlocal neighborhood this summer and beyond.

According to a recent national study by the Girl Scout Research Institute (GSRI), there is compelling evidence that Girl Scouts stand out significantly from non-Girl Scouts, demonstrating more well-rounded lifestyles and a stronger propensity for success. Compared to non-Girl Scouts, Girl Scouts are more likely to: exhibit strong leadership outcomes, earn “excellent” grades, expect to graduate college, aspire to STEM, business, and law careers and feel hopeful about their future.

Prescott Gem & Mineral Show Aug. 3-5

The Prescott Gem & Mineral Show will be Aug. 3-5 at the Prescott Valley Event Center, 3201 N. Main, Prescott Valley. There will be more than 60 vendors from the Southwest, offering a variety of gem and mineral related products. There will be demonstrations, a raffle and kids’ section.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for seniors. Veterans, students and those younger than 12 get in free with a paying adult. Parking is free.

Kombucha tea explained July 14

What exactly is kombucha? Why do people drink it? How is it made? These questions will be answered in a workshop sponsored by All Natural Cosmetics in Prescott Valley at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 14.

The Art of Brewing Your Own Kombucha, a two-hour experiential class offers participants a fun way to explore this ancient elixir. A taste-testing, starter kit ($25 value), step-by-step instructions and recipes for creating personalized brews are included in the class fee of $30. Pre-paid pre-registration is required by July 7. Participants can register by phone at 928-772-0119 or at the All Natural Cosmetics store, 8504 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley.

PV seeking volunteers for patrol, records

The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking volunteers for the following positions. Hours and days of service are flexible, and training is provided:

Volunteers are needed as patrol officers, records support and officer and victim assistance in the Family Violence Unit; the Neighborhood Good Works Crew needs people who would like to help the elderly or community members with disabilities for projects like mowing and minor yard work (all tools are supplied by the town); volunteer facilities assistants open, close and secure the Library Crystal Room before and after meetings and special events on Saturdays, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.; and at the library drive-up window, volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays; volunteers are also needed for the adult literacy program, to help adults learn to read or improve their reading skills.

For more information about volunteering for the Town of Prescott Valley in any of these positions, call Heidi Dahms Foster, 928-759-3123, or see the website www.pvaz.net and click on jobs/volunteers.

Fandomania at the library July 28

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 28, the Prescott Valley Public Library will be hosting “Fandomania: a Comic Con Event.”

This exciting all-ages program will combine comics, movies, books and gaming with local businesses, authors and artists to provide a whole day of exciting and unique workshops and activities. Wear your favorite book/movie/television character and join the fun.

For more information, contact Shelbie (smarks@pvaz.net or 928-759-3038) at the Prescott Valley Public Library.

Town in need of volunteers Board of Adjustment

This is a volunteer position, by appointment of the Prescott Valley Town Council, requiring general knowledge of zoning concepts and town codes. Applicants must live and reside within the Town of Prescott Valley.

The board interprets and enforces town code, including in regard to zoning. Applications are available at the town manager’s office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Civic Circle, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

Franklin Phonetic accepting students

Franklin Phonetic Primary School is accepting enrollment for the 2018-19 school year. At the present time, there are openings in most grade levels, a news release states.

Enrollment forms will be accepted for other grades that are currently full. Students will be kept on a waiting list should openings occur. To obtain an enrollment form, visit the school at 6116 E. Highway 69 (just east of Big Sporting Goods), or visit www.franklinphoneticschool.com.

Franklin School has been in operation since 1996. It has a traditional nature with an emphasis on the fine arts as well as academics. Franklin School is a public charter school and there is no fee to attend.

Monthly cruise-in meets 4th Thursday

The Prescott Antique Auto Club (PAAC) has moved its monthly “Cruise In With the PAAC” to a new location. After six years behind the Olive Garden restaurant, they are relocating to the outer parking lot behind the BMO Harris Bank, in downtown Prescott. The bank is at the corner of Sheldon and Montezuma streets. The cruise will start at 4 p.m. and, weather permitting, go until 8 p.m., the fourth Thursday of the month, from April to October. There are drawings and other activities.

The public is welcome to attend. Nonmember cars are welcome. There is a great deal of participation from the businesses located in the shopping center. Sprouts will be sponsoring the cars entered each month.

Each drive, as well as members of PAAC in attendance, will receive a ticket automatically entered in a drawing for a gift card from Sprouts. Other businesses helping make the cruise a fun event include: Walgreen’s, Staples, Canton Dragon, Brown Bag Burgers, Chipotle, Starbucks, Panda Express, Subway, and Swirl-N-Top frozen treats.

The Veterans Resource Centers (VRC) of America will have a booth at the cruise each month. Along with collecting non-perishable items for the food bank, the VRCA will be there for any veteran in need of assistance. The VRC will have someone at the cruise each month.

Families are invited to the Cruise In With the PAAC event. This will be a fun early evening in downtown Prescott each month. For more information, contact Ali at 928-771-2521.

Copper State Detachment meets

The “Copper State” Detachment 906 of the Marine Corps League meets the fourth Wednesday of each month at the VFW Post 10227, 2375 N. 5th St., Prescott Valley. Social Hour is from 6 to 7 p.m. The group participates in VA volunteer services, Young Marines and Toys for Tots and provides color guard for parades; flag posting for patriotic events; and honor guard at veteran services. Visit www.copperstate906mcl.org for information.

Seeking volunteer literacy, ESL tutors

The Prescott Valley Adult Literacy Group is seeking volunteer literacy and ESL tutors. If you would like to make a difference in the lives of adults who need help with reading and writing or learning to speak English as a second language, the group has just the opportunity for you.

The Adult Literacy Group provides the training and books, you provide the commitment to help the individual student you will be paired with. You will meet your student once per week for an hour to hour and a half at the Prescott or Prescott Valley Library, or other locations suited to you both.

The group has 55 tutors, who make a life-changing difference, one student at a time. For information, or to sign up for the next training class, call and leave a message for Kathy Lewis at 928-759-3049. Their office is located at the Prescott Valley Library, 7401 Civic Circle in Prescott Valley.

D-H Library book sale ongoing

The Dewey-Humboldt Library’s book sale is continuing. During regular library hours, use the 2735 N. Corral Street entrance from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. A great selection of gift-quality hardbacks is available for $1 and paperbacks for 25 cents, includes westerns, history, romance, travel, cooking, religion, sports, etc. Call 928-632-5049 for more information.

Art classes for youth available

Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department is proud to introduce one of its newest learning opportunities, Art Club! Local youth are invited to join classes led by local, professional artists who work in a variety of media.

This is a chance to learn new techniques, improve your current art skills, learn about artists and movements and work collaboratively with other artists.

These classes are suitable for anyone ages 12 to 25; all levels of experience (beginner to advanced) are encouraged to join. Students with experience will be encouraged to help younger and less experienced artists. Students will have opportunities to show their work in public exhibits, join in critiques, work on community projects and learn how to frame, market and sell their work.

Lessons are approximately half an hour of instruction followed by one to two hours of time to complete projects. In addition to general instruction, teachers will provide one-on-one assistance to students as they work. Pre-registration is required and spaces are limited. Registration is available on our website — go to the Parks and Recreation page and click “Register Online” to see the class portfolio and sign up for classes, you must create a free account to sign up.

Library book clubs meeting

Prescott Valley Public Library hosts two book clubs each month. If you’re looking for a book club to join, check us out.

Book clubs prove that books bring people together and the summer months are the perfect time to join our book clubs. If you have questions, please contact Carol at 928-759-6193.

The PVPL Book Club group meets each month on the third Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the Genealogy Room (second floor).

The PVPL Afterthoughts Book Club group meets each month on the fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Genealogy Room (second floor).