Water restrictions lifted for residents

Town relies on citizen calls With more than 10,000 irrigation emitters at 150 sites around town, Public Works Director Norm Davis said he welcomes calls from residents when they see “things that don’t look okay.” When a valve gets stuck, for instance, a built-in safety measure will cause it to blow out water, sometimes leading to water overflowing the landscape area and into the street. “We had a resident call last week and another one today,” he said, related to water running down Navajo Drive that has since been repaired. Sometimes, especially in the dry summer months, “critters get thirsty too, and they chew through the tubing,” Davis said. “It’s a constant thing to repair. Almost every day, it’s a maintenance we perform.” Even with the crews out and about on town streets, the department encourages residents to call in when they things just don’t look right.

After a week of Level 2 water restrictions, the Town of Prescott Valley has lifted the restrictions as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 10.

Since July 3, the town has repaired three wells, which are up and running, said Utilities Director Neil Wadsworth.

“We seem to be doing pretty good right now. We got two wells back on line Thursday and Friday,” Wadsworth said.

Late Tuesday morning, he said the third well was up and running. Because the well has been an active well for 14 years, he does not anticipate problems with bacteriological testing that will be completed within 24 hours.

The decision to call for conservation efforts came about because of major mechanical failures of several of the town’s wells, and the higher than usual demand for water aggravated by the dry winter and current hot and dry weather conditions, PV Communications Relations Coordinator Heidi Dahms Foster stated in a July 3 news release.

Water demand is about 12 percent higher this year, which represents the highest water demand in the history of the town. The town is installing new wells this year to alleviate restrictions in future years, according to the news release.

“This notice does not mean that the town is running out of water. The overall water supply condition of the aquifer remains sufficient to meet 100-year demands and beyond for local developments as determined by the Arizona Department of Water Resources,” Dahms Foster said.

With Level 2 conservation usage included limiting when residents could wash vehicles and irrigate landscaping, prohibiting hosing paved areas, and restricting the operation of ornamental fountains unless equipped with recycling pumps — all of which are now lifted.

For more information, call Neil Wadsworth, PV Utilities director, at 928-759-3078.