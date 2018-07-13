Bank robbery suspect being sought

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is currently seeking a suspect believed to be involved in the robbery of the OneAZ Credit Union along Pav Way in Prescott Valley late Friday afternoon, July 13.

When officers responded to the bank around 4:20 p.m., they were told the suspect had fled the area on foot prior to police arrival, according to a PVPD news release.

The suspect is described by witnesses at the Credit Union as a Hispanic man, between 20 and 22 years old, 5-foot-11, weighing about 140 pounds, with short, dark hair and facial hair, wearing reading glasses, dark colored baseball-type hat, a blue Captain America T-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

According to witnesses at the Credit Union, the suspect threatened to use force to commit the robbery, police said.

Any witnesses to the robbery or anyone who knows the identity of the suspect involved in the crime are encouraged to call the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 or Yavapai County Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.