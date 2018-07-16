Flash flooding causes difficult conditions in the Prescott area, residents share videos

The sound on some of the videos may be muted. While playing video click bottom, right speaker icon to unmute.

A slow moving rain storm on the drought stricken Prescott area and surrounding communities caused flash flooding and road closures Sunday.

According to preliminary data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) the storm dropped 1.67 inches of rain.

Some local residents are reporting higher rainfall numbers on social media. Once the numbers are confirmed through the National Climatic Data Center the final certified figures can be accessed at the NCDC website, www.ncdc.noaa.gov. Sunday's data was not yet entered as of the time of this post.

But while the rainfall totals may not yet be confirmed in raw data, videos and comments posted by area residents tell the story.

Elizabeth Herb shared a video on her Facebook page showing severe flooding along Viewpoint Drive and Roundup Drive in Prescott Valley.

Facebook user Sean Tessman posted video of the flooded spillway at Fain Park in Prescott Valley, calling it, "Fain Falls."

Other videos included swimmers and people in a canoe on a flooded Bob Edwards Park in PV, posted by Alianza Spanish News, and fast moving flood waters flowing past residential homes in the Castle Canyon area posted by Todd Bearden.

Tim Johnson posted a YouTube video showing flash flooding in the normally dry riverbeds and washes in Prescott.

The Horstman family posted a video on Facebook showing a flooded Viewpoint Park in Prescott Valley.

An unnamed reader submitted a photo of a funnel-shaped cloud formation spotted east of Chino Valley at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The flash flood conditions caused vehicles to be stuck in water and roads to be closed throughout the quad-city region. In addition, the Arizona Department of Transportation cautioned drivers about flooded areas of Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff that caused hazardous roadways and long delays due to the rainfall. State Route 89A also faced delays due to the weather.

Sunday afternoon, the weather service announced precautionary preparedness measures for residents living in the Goodwin fire scar area, telling them to "move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life."

Drivers were also warned not to cross flooded roadways, being told to, "Turn around, don't drown!"

Month to date, the Prescott area has received 3.17 inches of rain based on preliminary numbers. There is a 20 to 40 percent chance of rain in the area for Monday.