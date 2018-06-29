Reward offered for information on location of baby

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the authorities taking custody “Baby Wilcox.”

Steve Skurja, program director for Yavapai Silent Witness, said that, on or about March 17, Shannon Wilcox, 29, gave birth to a child while hiding in a motorhome in Spring Valley south of Mayer.

Shannon avoided the hospital due to being sought by the Department of Child Services, Skurja said.

Law enforcement authorities say that Shannon is addicted to methamphetamine and is likely breast-feeding the baby, which could cause the child to ingest a lethal dose of meth.

Shannon could be in the company of Michael Romanski, 55, and driving a white, late 1990s model Ford Mustang or a red four-door sedan. They are known to frequent Spring Valley, Mayer, Cordes, and Black Canyon City. Anyone with information about where the baby or the mother might be located is asked to call Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 with any information about this case. Callers are eligible for a cash reward and do not have to give their name.