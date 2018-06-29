Friday Catchall: Waiting in line (good & bad), green lights on 69

The Friday Catchall:

• ALL IN A NUMBER — I drew two numbers Monday, 602 and B435. I thought B435 would live up to the hype; boy, was I wrong.

It went down at the Department of Motor Vehicles. You know, they have this new-fangled system — sans (without) chairs for the waiting masses. They have said the system works better, speeding up wait times.

Wait? Yea, we did that. In seeking a new title, registration and plates, my wife and I cooled our heels for an hour.

My dogs were barking, and my lower back was screaming. (Not as young as I used to be, that’s for sure!) The person who helped us said the “system” would “work” if they were fully staffed. Go figure.

Oh, and that other number? Seems Fry’s (Willow Creek Road) deli went back to a take-a-number lottery about two weeks ago.

It was (more) fair and the wait there was minimal.

I like it that way — take a number: first come, next served. Doesn’t matter who you are or whether you’re getting four items or one.

The DMV could take a lesson from Fry’s.

• GREEN LIGHTS ON 69 — It can be done. Simple as that, it truly is possible.

On Wednesday morning, I approached the Home Depot/Sam’s light doing 45 mph … maintained that speed and, get this, hit every green light to the east side of Prescott Valley.

So many people say the feat is impossible.

I was prepared to stop when I got to Robert Road (my turn), but kept going the additional two lights, just to see that I could finish the trek.

I felt like calling ADOT for a medal, but thought better of making the call. I think they’re the ones who’ve said it’s all in the timing.

I say I hit the highway lottery! Not sure it will happen again any time soon.

• FIREWORKS — I was glad to see the news release from the City of Prescott, concerning their cancellation of the Fourth of July fireworks.

Mother Nature is not cooperating with precipitation (yet), and setting off fireworks — even downtown — right now is not the smartest thing to be doing.

That’s why the stance of some of our neighbors puzzles me.

I hear that Chino Valley officials are forging ahead with their fireworks show — unless firefighting resources are needed elsewhere. Meaning, unless a wildfire is at hand (taking firefighting units away from town), they’re going to have their show.

That is like deciding not to smoke in a gun powder room because there’s no ash tray.

Really?!

• QUOTE — “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass … it’s learning to dance in the rain.”

That quote reminds me of my brother, who we lost to a heart attack 13 years ago this month. He was just learning to dance in the rain when he left us, or at least show it more.

I say this in honor of the families who are mourning this weekend the fifth anniversary of the day the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots died.

For me the pain has not gone away, but eventually I made friends with it. I also embrace the good memories.

God bless.

• PICK OF THE WEEK — (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): It is rodeo time! Get out to a performance or, at least, get yer self downtown on Saturday for the “World’s Oldest Rodeo” parade, boot races, dancing, music, arts & crafts, and more. Check dCourier.com for schedules or visit worldsoldestrodeo.com.

Enjoy!

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for The Daily Courier and Prescott Newspapers, Inc. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.