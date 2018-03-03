Teen arrested Friday for making threats at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday, March 2, at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School for making “threats of violence,” which were overheard by another student at the school, said Jerry Ferguson, Prescott Valley Police spokesman.

“These statements were reported to school and police officials who responded immediately,” Ferguson said. “After conducting an investigation, the juvenile was arrested and transported to Yavapai County Juvenile Detention where he was booked on three misdemeanor counts.”

Ferguson reiterated the PVPD “zero tolerance” policy for “any language that can be understood as threatening or intimidating to another person.”

No threat, or potential school threat, is being overlooked, he said, and every incident will be investigated and dealt with accordingly.

“To be clear, a person does not have to carry out an act of violence, just saying it is a crime that will be pursued and prosecuted,” Ferguson said.