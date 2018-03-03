Letter: Security, like for judges

Editor:

It is a fact that in almost places across America, a legal armed citizen cannot enter a courthouse with a firearm. Violence against a few judges has caused the legislators to protect these places. Make no mistake about this policy, it is not for the protection of the other employees of those courthouses, but the judges therein. The added protection of others in those courthouses is secondary plus.

Are we to think America as a whole thinks more of our judges’ lives than we do of our children and the schools they attend? I think not! Denying entrance to schools by a chain-link gated area with electronic locks in front of every entrance and guarded when school is in session. This will deny entrance to anyone after school starts.

Most of these shooters just walk into schools without challenge and start shooting the innocent. This won’t solve all of the problems society faces on this subject, but it is a simple first step and will show America that we value children as much or more than we do our judges.

Common sense has to play a part in this solution and I believe this is a good first step. I call on all in positions of power from Governors to Mayors to FIND the money!

Phil Hosier

Prescott Valley