Belinda “Jo” (Mickelson) Lane, 68, born Aug. 1, 1949, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, died Feb. 27, 2018, in Dewey, Arizona.

Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory Bradshaw Chapel assisted the Family with Arrangements, please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory.