Prescott Valley Citizen Police Academy seats still available

The Prescott Valley Police Department still has vacant seats for its 2018 Citizen Police Academy beginning Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at the Prescott Valley PD Training room, 7601 E. Civic Circle, Prescott Valley. The Academy will run from 6 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday night through May 22, 2018. There is no charge for the Academy and the public is invited. The 11-week Academy is an in-depth look at the mission, philosophy, and operations of the department, and the extensive training that our officers receive before and throughout their service to our residents.

An example of the subjects include: firearms training, special weapons and tactics, hostage negotiations, traffic and DUI enforcement, gang task force, volunteers in policing, and much more. News Media personnel are encouraged to apply for this educational opportunity. We appreciate the media’s cooperation in making this information available to the public. Seating is limited to 25 and applicants must complete a background check. For more information, call 928-772-9267, or visit pvaz.net/805/citizens-police-academy.