Mile High PBR returns to Prescott Valley April 28

For the seventh consecutive year, the Professional Bull Riding organization will make a stop in Prescott Valley. The event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at the Prescott Valley Event Center. Tickets start at just $12 and doors open at 6 p.m. The Mile High PBR will host top bull riders vying for a piece of a $10,000 payout. To purchase tickets by phone, call 800-745-3000, or online at ticketmaster.com. Fans can also purchase tickets at the PVEC box office. For more information, call 928-583-6098.

AIA to host first Native American Basketball Classic in Tempe March 10

The Arizona Interscholastic Association will host the first Native American Basketball Classic in Arizona history Saturday, March 10, in Tempe. Five games are scheduled to take place at Wells Fargo Arena on the campus of Arizona State University. Matchups were determined in order to provide competition between tribal schools of different nations in the north and south portions of the state, and across all conferences. The lineup of games are: Girls, Monument Valley vs. Valley Sanders, noon, and San Carlos vs. Ganado, 5 p.m. For the boys, Page will face Alchesay at 2 p.m., and Chinle will play San Carlos at 7 p.m. A “unified” game, featuring Hopi vs. Page, will take place at 4 p.m. The AIA will supply hotel rooms for all participating teams, in addition money raised being used to offset travel costs. All five games will be streamed live for free through azpreps365.com.

City of Prescott teams with Antelope Hills to offer junior golf class

The City of Prescott and Antelope Hills Golf Course have joined to offer junior golfers a FUNdamental Golf Class that will teach young people interested in the game how to play in a fast, safe and courteous manner. This 90 minutes class is open to juniors ages 7 to 18 for various dates and times throughout the year. Pre-registration and payment of $10 is required. After completion, a junior golfer may participate in the Junior Developmental Program, which includes complimentary green fees and range balls for $20 per month. The program also allows for junior golfers to receive instruction from PGA professionals. Registration forms are available at the Antelope Hills golf shop. For more information, call 928-776-7888.

Prescott Senior Softball begins 2018 season

Members of the Prescott Senior Softball league have begun their 2018 season and are interested in seeing new fans, or players, join in on the fun. Cactus League play began Feb. 26 but those interested in playing still have time to sign up before the regular season begins in April. Prescott Senior Softball began in 1990 and currently has three leagues, the majors, triple-A and double-A with more than 200 players on rosters. Games are scheduled for Monday and Thursday mornings at the softball fields off Commerce Road in Prescott.

Clinics are available for umpires and players to discover skill set, and a barbeque will be held at the end of Cactus League play to welcome all newcomers. For more information, contact Ted Gambogi at 928-445-7506 or email tgambogi@yahoo.com. Visit the league’s website to register at prescottseniorsoftball.com.

Youth hockey league signup deadline March 7

Registration is underway for the Prescott Youth Hockey League’s 2018 season and is scheduled for a March 7 deadline. The first participation session is scheduled for March 19, and a season-ending tournament is set for May 23. Once the registration deadline passes, players are placed on a waiting list. Prior to the spring season, an opening ceremony will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. March 19 at Pioneer Park. For more information, contact Marti Curry at martic@cableone.net or visit prescottyouthhockey.com.

Annual Leprechaun Charity Open at Antelope Hills set for March 17

The ninth annual Leprechaun Charity Open golf tournament is scheduled to take place Saturday, March 17, at Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott. The tournament is sponsored by the men’s golf club and benefits Prescott Area Shelter Services. Last year, 156 total golfers participated and raised $3,100. For more information go to leprechauncharityopen.ahmgc.com or contact Joe Gouveia at 928-830-0625.