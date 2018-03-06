Bears softball steals a win over Flagstaff

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Bradshaw Mountain’s softball team executed the fake bunt-and-run superbly in the sixth inning on Tuesday, which brought home the eventual winning run and lifted the Bears over Flagstaff, 3-2, in Grand Canyon region play.

In Prescott Valley, the Bears came from behind to beat the Eagles after trailing 2-0 in the first. In the third, Madisen Duryea hit a solo home run and Shelby Dilcher drove in Kirsten Schmidt, who had doubled earlier, to tie it at 2-2 and set up the thrilling finish.

From there, Bradshaw Mountain stayed patient at the plate and played solid defense. In the sixth, leadoff hitter Kassidy Outlaw and shortstop Cailee Morgan hit back-to-back singles.

Later, with Morgan on first, Outlaw on third and Duryea at the dish, Duryea faked the bunt and Morgan took off in an attempted steal of second base. The Eagles’ catcher took the bait, threw the ball toward second base and into centerfield, bringing home Outlaw for the 3-2 Bears lead that stood.

Bradshaw Mountain pitcher Yesenia Gomez won the contest in 2-1/3 innings of relief for starter Schmidt, who went 4-2/3 frames in the circle.

The Bears, who had committed nine errors in a disappointing 12-10 loss to league foe Coconino March 1 at home, did not commit any errors on Tuesday, much to the delight of veteran coach Sharon Haese.

“We made our plays – we even had a double play and a great catch in left field,” Haese said of her talented, albeit green, squad. “We threw out two runners at second base. We made good adjustments.”

Haese, whose Bradshaw Mountain team improved to 3-1 in power-point games and 2-1 in region, couldn’t have been much happier afterward.

“It was a huge win,” she said, “especially beating Flagstaff at home.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain competes at the three-day annual Cool Nites Tournament Thursday, March 8, through Saturday, March 10, at Apollo High School in Glendale. First up, on Thursday, the Bears face North Canyon at 9 a.m. and Cactus Shadows at 1:30 p.m.

Flagstaff (0-1 in power-point games and in region) heads to the Tournament of Champions Thursday at Mohave High School in Bullhead City.

