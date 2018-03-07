Community invited to comment on funding crisis in Arizona education

Persons from throughout the greater Prescott area are urged to attend a Community Outreach Program, which will focus on the latest strategies to improvise funding support for education (PreK through grade 12) in Arizona.

The public program is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, in the Hanger Room of the Student Union Building at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU).

The meeting is a follow-up to the recent statewide 110th Arizona Town Hall that brought participants from throughout Arizona together to develop recommendations to help solve the funding crisis facing schools in Arizona.

Planned by the nonprofit civic organization Arizona Town Hall (ATH), the program’s topics will include “…the state’s failure to adequately fund Arizona schools and teachers in achieving the goals identified for the PreK-12 education system. The current system does not meet the needs of the state,” according to an ATH Report of Recommendations from the 110th Town Hall.

Among those speaking will be Tara Jackson, president, Arizona Town Hall; Rosemary Agneessens, community organizer for Rural Arizona Schools Coalition; Marty Grossman, councilmember from Town of Prescott Valley; Joe Howard, superintendent, Prescott Unified School District; and Billie Orr, council member, City of Prescott.

Orr and Ray Newton, also speaking, are both members of the ATH board of directors.

The host for the program is ERAU Chancellor Frank Ayers.

Lunches are available for those attending. The cost is $15. Students will receive complimentary lunches. Those interested in attending should register at www.aztownhall.org/Events or by calling 602-252-9600.