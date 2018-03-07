Expanding resources for pet owners in need

The ribbon cutting for the re-launch of the Yavapai Humane Society’s Second Chance Program was attended by a host of local officials. From left, YHS Director Rich McClish; Prescott Valley Town Councilmember Marty Grossman; YHS Medical Services Director Christine Campbell; YHS Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic Dr. Katherine Siens; YHS Veterinary Technician and Office Manager Emy Smith; Prescott Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr; Prescott Valley Chamber Ambassador Debbie Clark; YHS donor Gerald Scheuerman; Prescott Valley Chamber Ambassador Jann Watts; YHS donor Phyllis Scheuerman; Prescott Chamber Board of Directors Andre Carman; Yavapai County Supervisor Jack Smith; Prescott Valley Chamber CEO Marnie Uhl; and Yavapai County Bagdad-Yarnell Precinct Constable Dennis Dowling. (Gary Gromer/Courtesy)

The ribbon cutting for the re-launch of the Yavapai Humane Society’s Second Chance Program was attended by a host of local officials. From left, YHS Director Rich McClish; Prescott Valley Town Councilmember Marty Grossman; YHS Medical Services Director Christine Campbell; YHS Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic Dr. Katherine Siens; YHS Veterinary Technician and Office Manager Emy Smith; Prescott Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr; Prescott Valley Chamber Ambassador Debbie Clark; YHS donor Gerald Scheuerman; Prescott Valley Chamber Ambassador Jann Watts; YHS donor Phyllis Scheuerman; Prescott Chamber Board of Directors Andre Carman; Yavapai County Supervisor Jack Smith; Prescott Valley Chamber CEO Marnie Uhl; and Yavapai County Bagdad-Yarnell Precinct Constable Dennis Dowling. (Gary Gromer/Courtesy)

By Special to the Courier

  • Originally Published: March 7, 2018 6 a.m.

    • On Friday, Feb. 23, Yavapai Humane Society celebrated the re-launch of its Second Chance Program — an effort to provide medical support for low-income pet owners’ cats and dogs that have an illness or injury and nowhere else to turn.

    While this program was launched in 2013, the scope of its services operated on a small scale, according to a news release.

    Through the generous support of two donors, Phyllis and Gerald Scheuerman, the program was able to add an X-ray machine to the program’s equipment, broadening the abilities and services of the Second Chance Program.

    “The Second Chance Program sponsored by the Yavapai Humane Society is of much benefit to the low-income pet owners who find themselves facing the expense of medical treatment for a sick or injured pet,” Gerald said. “Too often such instances cause the pet owner to sadly an unwillingly relinquish the pet over to a shelter, when proper medical treatment could have saved that pet’s life.

    “Second Chance provides a means for low-cost veterinary care that enables owners and their pets to stay together. As a donor to this program this seemed a most worthwhile benefit to support.”

    To celebrate the re-launch, Yavapai Humane Society hosted the Feb. 23 ribbon cutting, jointly officiated by the Prescott Valley and Prescott chambers of commerce.

    For more information about applying for assistance through the Second Chance Program, call 928-771-0547.

    More like this story




    MOST READ