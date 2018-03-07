Expanding resources for pet owners in need

On Friday, Feb. 23, Yavapai Humane Society celebrated the re-launch of its Second Chance Program — an effort to provide medical support for low-income pet owners’ cats and dogs that have an illness or injury and nowhere else to turn.

While this program was launched in 2013, the scope of its services operated on a small scale, according to a news release.

Through the generous support of two donors, Phyllis and Gerald Scheuerman, the program was able to add an X-ray machine to the program’s equipment, broadening the abilities and services of the Second Chance Program.

“The Second Chance Program sponsored by the Yavapai Humane Society is of much benefit to the low-income pet owners who find themselves facing the expense of medical treatment for a sick or injured pet,” Gerald said. “Too often such instances cause the pet owner to sadly an unwillingly relinquish the pet over to a shelter, when proper medical treatment could have saved that pet’s life.

“Second Chance provides a means for low-cost veterinary care that enables owners and their pets to stay together. As a donor to this program this seemed a most worthwhile benefit to support.”

To celebrate the re-launch, Yavapai Humane Society hosted the Feb. 23 ribbon cutting, jointly officiated by the Prescott Valley and Prescott chambers of commerce.

For more information about applying for assistance through the Second Chance Program, call 928-771-0547.