HUSD Teacher of the Month: Mr. Joshua Schreiner

Granville Elementary is honored and proud to recognize Mr. Joshua Schreiner as the February HUSD Certified Employee of the Month.



Mr. Schreiner is a valuable member of the team. He wears many different hats -- teacher, coach, and mentor for our students and families. When we talk about the importance of relationships with our students, Mr. Schreiner could provide a masterclass each and every day. He has stepped up and provided valuable leadership on our PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) team and as an active contributing member of his grade level PLC (Professional Learning Community). This school year I have seen him take innovative and thoughtful risks in the classroom in the name of furthering our AVID (Advancement via Individual Determination) program, increase engagement and raise the level of rigor, as well as address the social and emotional needs of our students.

On behalf of the entire Granville community, we want to thank Mr. Schreiner for his invaluable contributions to our school.

Information and photo provided by Humboldt Unified School District.