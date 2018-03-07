Reading includes ‘Rapunzel’

Schools in the Humboldt Unified School District celebrated Read Across America on Thursday, March 1, with dignitaries, first responders and community guests reading to students — including “Rapunzel” from A Child’s Dream Entertainment who read to students at Coyote Springs. (HUSD/Courtesy)

Schools in the Humboldt Unified School District celebrated Read Across America on Thursday, March 1, with dignitaries, first responders and community guests reading to students — including “Rapunzel” from A Child’s Dream Entertainment who read to students at Coyote Springs. (HUSD/Courtesy)

  • Originally Published: March 7, 2018 5:50 a.m.

    • Schools in the Humboldt Unified School District celebrated Read Across America on Thursday, March 1, with dignitaries, first responders and community guests reading to students — including “Rapunzel” from A Child’s Dream Entertainment who read to students at Coyote Springs.

    More like this story




    MOST READ