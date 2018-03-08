14-year-old middle school student arrested again for verbal threats

A 14-year-old student, expelled last week for disruptive and threatening language from Bradshaw Mountain Middle School, was again arrested on Thursday, March 8, for threatening and intimidating verbal threats to harm fellow students at the school, police said.

The student allegedly stated that he was going to “shoot the rat and those other kids that bullied me,” police reported. After an investigation, the juvenile was arrested and transported to Yavapai County Juvenile Detention where he was booked on two class 1 misdemeanors.

In light of recent events, PVPD’s Chief of Police Bryan Jarrell and Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter encourage all parents to tell their children that threats or alleged threats are not jokes, and will not be considered as such. The Prescott Valley Police Department advises that there is “zero tolerance” for any language that can be understood as threatening or intimidating to another person.

“No threat or potential school threat is being overlooked,” said Jerry Ferguson, PVPD spokesperson. “Every incident will be investigated and dealt with accordingly.”

The Humboldt School District and the PVPD asks residents, parents, and students: “If You See Something, Say Something.” Items that should be reported would include:

Suspicious activity

Threatening statements

Actions that are out of the ordinary

Statements that are out of the ordinary

Police ask students to say something even if they don’t think the activity is significant. If they are uncomfortable with any activity or statement, they should talk to parents, school administration or police.

“Those who have reported the numerous threats this week have been doing the right thing,” Jarrell said.