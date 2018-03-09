House drains late 3 to tie, but NAZ Suns’ foul proves fatal

SALT LAKE CITY — Danuel House had the three-ball going all night, and hit a game-tying three-pointer with 8.9 seconds remaining in the Northern Arizona Suns’ visit to the Salt Lake City Stars on Friday night. The Suns committed a foul on the Stars’ ensuing possession though that cost them the game.

The Suns have tied a season-long five-game losing streak, dropping this one 113-112. The Suns are now at 20-24 on the season, losing for the first time at Salt Lake City in team history (3-1). The Stars, who were one of two teams in the Western Conference officially eliminated from postseason contention entering the night (Memphis), improved to 16-29. They are 12-5 since the NBA G League Showcase.

House led the Suns with 24 points on 7-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc, to go with four assists, two rebounds and two steals. Down two with 41.4 seconds left, House made one free throw to inch the Suns closer. Down three with 8.9 seconds left, House drained a deep one to tie up the game. Out on the perimeter on the Stars’ possession, Akeem Springs was fouled by Archie Goodwin. Springs made the first free throw, missed the second, and Salt Lake City gathered the rebound to ice the game.

It seemed like Northern Arizona had the lead most of the game, even going up by 11 a couple of times. The Stars continually battled back, however, thanks to three 20-plus point performances and three double-doubles.

Isaiah Cousins led the Stars with 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting, to go with six assists and five rebounds. Stone had a monster game, recording 23 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Naz Mitrou-Long secured a double-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Taylor Braun had the third double-double for Salt Lake City, posting 16 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Besides House, five other Suns had 10 or more points on the night.

Point guard Josh Gray had a point-rebound double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while also tallying six assists and four steals. Goodwin came a rebound short of the mark with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Mike Young earned his second straight start and finished with 19 points and four rebounds. Xavier Silas (13 points, eight rebounds) and Chris McCullough (13 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals) also had solid outings.



This was the second-to-last road game for the Suns, who play five of their last six games on the year at the Prescott Valley Event Center. They’ll be at home Sunday for their last Sunday Fun Day, where they’ll host the South Bay Lakers.

Information provided by the Northern Arizona Suns.