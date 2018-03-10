Fake detective trying to steal financial info from businesses

Over the course of the past month, someone has called local businesses in Prescott Valley and pretended to be a Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) detective investigating fraud, police said.

Cathleen Denton, the office manager at AAMCO in Prescott Valley, was one of the people who interacted with this scammer.

“At first, he said ‘this is detective so-and-so from the Prescott Valley Police Department and we have been informed that somebody who paid you over the phone used a stolen credit card,’” Denton said.

The supposed detective then asked if anyone had paid AAMCO over the phone that day. She said someone had; at which point he requested she give him the customer’s name and phone number so he may call the customer to make sure the charges were authorized.

Not thinking much of it, Denton provided the “detective” the customer’s name and number.

“And then it kind of got weird,” Denton said. “I started hearing some girl in the background and I said, ‘Can I get your badge number,’ and he hung up on me.”

Realizing it was a scam, she said she immediately called the customer she had provided the fake detective contact information for to warn him that he may receive a fraudulent call.

“I explained the story to [the customer] and said, ‘just don’t give any personal information to [the scammer],’” Denton said.

As she was explaining, the customer received a call from an unrecognized local number. It was the scammer. This time, the scammer was impersonating an AAMCO employee.

Denton said the scammer told the customer “‘this is so-and-so from AAMCO and we tried to do those charges you authorized and they didn’t go through, so I’ll need that credit card number so we can rerun the charge.’”



Having just spoken with Denton about the situation, the customer told the scammer he knew it was fraud and that they were on to his scheme, Denton said.

Denton then reported everything to PVPD so real detectives could investigate the matter.

According to PVPD, other businesses were not as savvy in handling the scammer’s attempts at gaining access to personal information.

For instance, during the course of one call involving a local business, the fake detective was provided credit card information for several recent customers, PVPD reported. Fortunately, police have determined that no financial loss has yet occurred.

However, they have not identified any suspects.

To his knowledge, this variety of scam is new to Prescott Valley, said PVPD spokesperson Jason Kaufman. “This is the first time that I have heard of it,” he said.



While there haven’t been exact reports of this scam tactic in Prescott, the Prescott Police Department (PPD) did release a warning in December stating they had received reports of Prescott citizens receiving calls from people asking for money and identifying themselves as members of the PPD.

Prescott Police spokesperson David Fuller said he couldn’t recall a scam of this kind being used in Prescott before these recent reports.

“I just now asked our investigations sergeant and he couldn’t recall anything like this either,” Fuller said.



On the other hand, Dwight D’Evelyn, spokesperson for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO), is all too familiar with scammers taking on the identity of YCSO deputies. “I’ve done about five (news) releases on this since 2016 … it will never end,” he said. “We just hope people will see the media info and hang up on these scammers.”

Police detectives generally don’t ask for private information by phone, Kaufman said. But in a case where anyone asks for this kind of information, PVPD recommends following these steps to prevent release of information to an imposter:

• Ask for his/her name;

• Ask for their badge number;

• Obtain a telephone number where he/she can be reached; and,

• Advise the person you will call back at the number received to confirm his/her identity.