Eric Doty, 70, born March 16, 1947, in Tucson, Arizona, died Feb. 24, 2018, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 16, 2018, at 11 a.m., VA Chapel, 500 N Hwy 89, Prescott, Arizona, inurnment with Military Honors will follow at Prescott National Cemetery at 12 p.m. Affordable Burial & Cremation, LLC of Prescott Valley, Arizona, handled all arrangements.