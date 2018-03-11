Obituary: Maryse Dunn

Maryse Dunn, born Maryse Dangleterre on Nov. 5, 1952, in Beuvrages, France, took her last breath on Feb. 27, 2018.

Maryse is survived by her two daughters, Aurore Mesmacque and Axelle Mesmacque-Jensen; and her four grandchildren, Tobias and Lovan Delcambre, and Jameson and Élysée Jensen.

Maryse was from France, as you all probably know. She was very proud to be a French woman and she died as a very proud French woman. Maryse spent the first half of her life in France, where she developed a passion for law enforcement, as well as for dog training and grooming. When she came to Prescott Valley 15 years ago, she quickly became an advocate for all the canines in the area. She became a pivotal asset, not only for the domestic canines in their training and grooming and all around well-being, but also for the Prescott Valley Police Department K9 unit.

Prior to her death Maryse requested that if anyone wished to make a contribution or donation during this memorial, it be made to the Prescott Valley Police Department K9 Unit.

A Celebration of Maryse’s life will take place at Pet Headquarters, located at 2710 N. Glassford Hill Rd., in Prescott Valley, from 12-2 p.m., on Saturday, March 17. Anyone wanting to pay their last respects is welcome.

