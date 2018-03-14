$1,000 scholarships available for high school seniors

The Arizona Rangers, represented by the Lonesome Valley Company, is extending the deadline to apply for three $1,000 scholarships for graduating seniors to March 30 (postmarked date).

The second annual Lt. Col. Lynne Holliday and Capt. James McIrnerny Scholarships are available to three high school seniors who are enrolled in a two-year or four-year college.

The application must include a 500-word essay with the individual’s background, future plans and how the scholarship will help realize specific goals. A cover letter with name, address, and contact information (email and phone number) also should be included.

Mail the letter and application to Arizona Rangers, Lonesome Valley Company, Attention: Sgt. Mary Timpany, P.O. Box 27671, Prescott Valley, AZ 86312.

The scholarship is named in honor of two late Rangers, Lt. Col. Lynne Holliday, one of the top-ranked women in the state organization, and Capt. James McInerny, who served as area captain for many years. Both represent the high ideals and integrity valued by the Rangers. The nonprofit organization is searching for students of equal caliber.

Its three purposes are to support youth programs, preserve the tradition of the Arizona Rangers, and to provide law enforcement auxiliary support throughout Arizona.

The Rangers have a long and distinguished history dating back to the territory era in the early 1900s. The State of Arizona, in Legislative Act 41 in 2017, officially recognized the Arizona Rangers, “who formed in 1901, disbanded in 1909 and reestablished 60 years ago in 1957 by original Arizona Rangers.”

Information provided by Sgt. Mary Timpany, Arizona Rangers.