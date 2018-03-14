14 Yavapai soccer players moving on to 4-year schools

12 of 14 to continue competition on the pitch

PRESCOTT — Fourteen players from the highly successful 2017 Yavapai College men’s soccer team will either compete or enroll strictly as students at four-year schools this fall, Roughriders coach Mike Pantalione announced March 10.

The 2017 Roughriders (23-3-3 overall record), who captured an ACCAC title, an NJCAA Division I, Region I crown and a West District championship en route to a semifinal finish at the national tournament last November in Prescott Valley, have 13 sophomores and one freshman moving on to universities.

In addition to recording the program’s 19th Final Four appearance and 21st 20-plus-win season last fall, Yavapai broke a 24-year-old national scoring record with 145 goals in a season. This past semester, six of the Roughriders’ players earned a 4.0 GPA, and 16 others qualified for the athletic director’s honor roll (3.0 GPA or higher).

Entering its 30th season of intercollegiate soccer in 2018, Yavapai owns an all-time record of 615-57-30 with 77 total championships won (conference, region, district and national), including seven NJCAA national titles.

Those 2017 Roughriders who are departing and the schools they’re attending are as follows, in alphabetical order.

• Isaac Arellano: The defender from Las Vegas, who started in all of Yavapai’s 29 matches as a sophomore, was a vital piece in the Roughriders’ back-line wall, which allowed an average of less than a goal per game last fall. Arellano will head to NCAA Division I University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.

• William Baynham: The freshman attacker from Kangaroo Point, Australia, finished second on the Yavapai team in goals scored with 25 (four game-winners) and second on the squad in assists with 17 in the 25 matches he played last fall. Baynham will suit up for Palm Beach Atlantic University in Florida.



• Spencer Coffin: The goalkeeper from Chino Valley, who logged time in 14 matches but didn’t start as a sophomore, allowed two goals and made 11 saves in 329 minutes and 15 seconds between the posts last fall. Coffin will continue his studies at Arizona State University in Tempe and not play soccer.

• Ziyad Fares: The sophomore attacker from Minneapolis, who scored eight goals and tallied 13 assists in 29 games (nine starts) for the Roughriders last fall, will dress for NCAA D-I Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.

• David Gandara: The sophomore attacker from El Paso, Texas, who registered seven goals (three game-winners) and 12 assists in 29 matches (12 starts) for Yavapai last fall, heads home to study at UTEP and will not play soccer.

• Matthew Jordan: The sophomore attacker from Lake Oswego, Oregon, who notched two goals and three assists in 27 matches (two starts) for the Roughriders last fall, will play for NCAA D-I Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.

• John Kanner: The sturdy sophomore defender from Phoenix, who started in all of Yavapai’s 29 matches last fall, returns to the Valley to compete for Ottawa University-Arizona of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA).

• Angel Lopez: The sophomore attacker from Somerton, Arizona, near Yuma, who had four goals and seven assists in 21 matches (one start) for the Roughriders last fall, will play for NCAA D-II Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virginia.

• Lorenzo Macias: The sophomore attacker from Buena Park, California, who tallied five goals and two assists in 26 matches as a reserve for Yavapai last fall, will dress for NCAA D-II Biola University in La Mirada, California.

• Justin Motzkus: The sophomore goalkeeper from West Valley, Utah, who made 11 starts in 22 matches played for the Roughriders last fall, surrendered six goals and tallied 34 saves in 810 minutes and 9 seconds for a 0.67 goals against average. Motzkus will suit up for NCAA D-II California State University-Stanislaus.

• Ricardo Nunez-Arellano: The durable sophomore defender from North Las Vegas, Nevada, who started in 26 of the 27 matches he played and had three goals and three assists for the Roughriders last fall, will compete for NCAA D-II Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.

• Carlo Quesada: The sophomore attacker from Las Vegas, who started in 24 of the 27 matches he played for Yavapai last fall, finished the season with 13 goals (three game-winners) and 10 assists. Quesada will join Arellano in playing for University of the Incarnate Word.

• Johnny Ramirez: The star sophomore defender from Tucson, who started in 27 of the 28 matches he played for the Roughriders last fall, will suit up at NCAA D-I University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas.

• John Scearce: The sophomore attacker from Phoenix, who started in all of the Roughriders’ 29 matches last fall, scored 10 goals (three game-winners) and dished 15 assists. Scearce will dress for NCAA D-I Cornell University, an Ivy League school in Ithaca, New York.

