Corridor Calendar: Week of March 14

St. Patrick’s Day at Meals on Wheels will be held Friday, March 16, with a “wearin’ of the green.” Serving starts at 11:30 a.m.

Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner will be served at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, on Saturday, March 17. Cost is $7 per person and will have sit-down table service.

Rabies Vaccination Clinic in Cordes Lakes will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at Holly’s Market, 15970 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. Cost is $15 per vaccination. This is the last spring clinic held by Ruth James, DVM.



The annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at the Cordes Lakes Community Center on Saturday, March 31, the Saturday before Easter. Hunts will start at 9 a.m. for ages 1 to 3; 9:30 a.m. for ages 4 to 7; and 10 a.m. for ages 7 to 10. There will be a muffin & coffee or juice available for $1.

Community Clean Up at the Mayer Transfer Station will be April 12, 13, 14 and April 19, 20, 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Accepted items are tires, bagged trash, household appliances, yard trimmings, furniture and auto batteries. Questions, call 928-771-3183.



The Ladies Luncheon will be coming back to Cordes Lakes Community Center on April 21. It will start at 11 a.m. with a theme of April Showers. Menu and entertainment in planning – stop in at 10 a.m. Monday to give your input.

Cinco de Mayo for May 5 is being planned by the Events Planning Group at Cordes Lakes Center. Stop by at 10 a.m. Mondays to provide your input, and maybe volunteer to help.

U.S. Flag retirement – A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.

Self-paced Sign Language class is available at the Cordes Lakes Library, 15989 S. Cordes Lakes Drive.

WEEKLY EVENTS

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

The Event Planning Committee (new name, new people, new time) meets at 10 a.m. every Monday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 7 p.m. to either eat there or take-out.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Story Time at Cordes Lakes Library is at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday. This is followed by a movie.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, at 7 p.m. Mondays.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami. Beading is held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the first and third Fridays at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.

Knit & Crochet meets at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies, help is here.

Peer Tutoring is held after school on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Cordes Lakes Library, 15989 S. Cordes Lakes Drive.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds its outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at members’ homes and varies by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the main location, 11975 S. Highway 69.

American Legion meets at 1 p.m. the third Friday of the month at Cordes Lakes Community Center.