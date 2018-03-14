Friday’s free Expo offers help for seniors, caregivers

Senior Connection brings the semi-annual Senior & Caregivers Conference & Expo back to Liberty Traditional School, 3300 N. Lake Valley Road in Prescott Valley, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 16.

Its purpose — helping seniors and caregivers connect with the products, services and support in the community — is to provide one central location where the public can learn about issues facing them as seniors and/or in their role as caregiver, and speak with representatives from local businesses and nonprofits.

“Whether you need the information now or not, you never know what’s around the corner. Planning ahead is the key,” said Senior Connections co-founder Don Stewart.

Presentations by local experts on issues related to the challenges of being a senior or caregiver occur on the hour:

• 10 a.m. The Caregiver Emotional Roller Coaster with Pamela Cregger, Kindred at Home.

• 11 a.m. Personal Advocacy in Today’s Healthcare System with Bonnie Shimko, Arizona Care Management Solutions.

• Noon. Chronic Pain & Opioid Crisis for Seniors with Wayne Bennett, DC, Bennett Clinic.

• 1 p.m. De-Prescribing – Trimming Down Unneeded Meds as We Age with Sam Downing, MD, YRMC Physician Care.

• 2 p.m. Guardianship, Conservatorship & Probate — What, When & How to Avoid with Chip McLaughlin, law offices of Chester B. McLaughlin, P.C.

In addition to the presentations, attendees have the opportunity to speak with representatives from about 65 local senior resource providers who will have booths and literature about their products and services. They represent a wide range of local resources, including in-home care assistance, independent and assisted living options, hospice care, legal and financial help, and health and fitness.

Debbie and Don Stewart started the Senior Connection six years ago, after unexpectedly stepping into the role of caregivers for an elderly relative. They found themselves making critical decisions quickly without adequate information. As a result of their experience, they now help others navigate the caregiver’s path.

“Our company believes that the senior caregiver is the economic engine driving senior products and services providers in this community,” said Don Stewart. “While the senior may be paying the bills, the family caregiver is the one who is, more often than not, doing the research and directing traffic.”

Local resident and previous Expo attendee Patsy Ray said she benefited from the event, especially the ability to speak directly with the resource vendors.

“To find such a diversity of topics and resources that are so helpful to seniors and to caregivers in one location is wonderful,” Ray said.

Co-founder Debbie Stewart said it is difficult to know where to begin when looking for businesses that help with caregiving decisions.

“Oftentimes, we don’t even know what questions to ask. Our message to seniors and family caregivers is, ‘You are NOT alone — help is available.’ Don’t wait until you’re in the midst of a crisis to find out what help is available,” she said.

Admission is free and attendees may stay for all or part of the day, as their schedule allows. No RSVP necessary. For more information about the Senior Connection, including the online Resource Directory and Caregiver Connection newsletter, visit www.SeniorConnection.us or call Debbie Stewart at 928-778-3747.