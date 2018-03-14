Congratulations to our HUSD Student of the Week, Jack.

Jack is a wonderful part of Miss Lisa’s class at Bright Futures Preschool! He is very excited to come to school each day.

He has a wonderful smile and a marvelous sense of humor! He enjoys the trampoline, puzzles, music, and playing outside. He is making friends with children on the playground and in the classroom. He is making choices and using his soft voice. He loves to recite and write letters and words. We are excited to have him one more year in preschool!

Information and photo provided by Humboldt Unified School District.