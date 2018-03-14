Investigation into shooting by 7-year-old continues

The father involved in a family shooting on March 7 has left John C. Lincoln Hospital in Phoenix where he had been flown and placed in ICU after being shot in the back by his 7-year-old son.

Jerry Ferguson, Prescott Valley Police Department spokesperson, reports that the father left the hospital Monday, March 12.

The incident took place this past week while most of the family was sleeping. The 7-year-old boy, who has autism, pulled a gun from a safe in his home in the 4000 block of North Romero Circle East and shot his father in the back, a police news release stated.

At the time of the incident, the father was sleeping on a bed while the mother was sleeping in the living room with two other sons, a 2-year-old and the 7-year-old, according to the March 8 news release issued by PVPD. A 13-year-old son was in his room doing homework.

The PVPD release said it was believed the 7-year-old boy knew the gun was in a small, locked safe in a closet and knew where the keys were kept. To reach the safe, the child moved a dining room chair to the closet. He removed the gun from the safe and allegedly shot his dad. He could not provide a reason for shooting his dad, police said.

The round went through the father’s upper chest and back, into the mattress, through a wall next to the mattress, skipping across the floor of the living room, and through an exterior wall. The single round fired did not damage anything or anyone outside of the residence, police said.

“Gun safety can never be taken for granted,” Ferguson said. “Even when we think we’ve secured our weapons, there is more to consider than just a weapon being locked up. The gun should also have a locking device on the gun itself.”

Gun locks are available at no cost to the public at the PVPD front lobby, 7601 Civic Circle, Prescott Valley.

“At this point, the investigation is still continuing. The detectives are still working the case,” Ferguson said yesterday, March 13, adding that the Department of Child Safety is involved.

The incident has generated interest in the free gunlocks, and the department has given out two since the shooting.

“We still highly recommend having gunlocks. Keeping a gun in a safe isn’t good enough if the gun itself isn’t locked,” Ferguson said. “We keep pushing it.”