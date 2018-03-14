Jodi Rooney selected as first Flinn-Brown Fellow from Prescott Valley

Prescott Valley Town Councilmember Jodi Rooney has been selected as one of 36 Arizonans as a 2018 cohort of Flinn-Brown Civic Leadership Academy. She is the first Prescott Valley resident to be chosen by the Arizona Center for Civic Leadership for the program.

The Fellows, who come from a wide range of backgrounds, work experiences, and political perspectives, will participate in a 12-part seminar series beginning this month and led by well-known Arizona policy and political experts, the press release from the Flinn Foundation states.

“I applied to this competitive academy knowing that, if accepted, I would build upon and enrich my current knowledge of state government,” Rooney said. “I will be learning from other state leaders. The opportunity to learn facts and figures on issues important to Arizona will help me be informed along with listening to the citizens I represent.”

Flinn-Brown members represent both the private and public sectors and work in business, government, education, and nonprofits, and is designed for individuals committed to pursuing roles in state-level civic leadership.

Rooney was appointed to the Prescott Valley Town Council in January 2017, and is a 10-year resident of the community.

The Flinn-Brown Network functions as an ongoing personal and professional support system for the Fellows as they advance in their careers and pursue roles as state-level elected officials, state-agency executives, policy advisors, or members of state boards or commissions. The 2018 cohort increases the size of the Flinn-Brown Network to more than 300 people.

The Arizona Center for Civic Leadership was launched to strengthen civic leadership throughout Arizona, with a special focus on state-level service. The Flinn-Brown Civic Leadership Academy is sponsored in partnership with the Tucson-based Thomas R. Brown Foundations. Along with the Arizona Center for Civic Leadership, the Foundation supports the advancement of Arizona’s bioscience sector, arts and culture, and the Flinn Scholars Program. The Thomas R. Brown Foundations supports solutions to community and state issues through strategic grants and educational programs.