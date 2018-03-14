Police officers on assignment at PV charter school campus

Even though teachers and staff at Prescott Valley School, a charter K-8 school, pride themselves on having a safe campus complete with security doors, locked gates and self-locking push bar exit doors, a new safety measure arrived on campus this month.

A strong partnership with the Prescott Valley Police Department has resulted in a daily police presence on the campus. The weekly rotation of officers is funded by the school.

“We are seeking contributions, donations and grants for next year and beyond,” said Monika Fuller, the school’s chief operations officer. “We have partnered with PVPD in the past for added campus safety; therefore, it was an easy decision to seek their support again.”

An officer will be on campus for the majority of every school day, Fuller said, and he or she will be provided with a daily orientation related to specific campus needs for that day.

In addition to providing safety, the officer will meet with students on bullying intervention and rule enforcement, and assist teachers in supervision during recess and break times.



Prescott Valley School encompasses one campus on the east end of Prescott Valley off Mendocino. It serves grades K-8 on the north side of East Lorna Lane and grades 5-8 on the south side.

“With school safety on high alert we believe that nothing is more important than the safety of our staff and students. To give everyone peace of mind, having an officer on campus daily is an easy fix so that everyone can focus on education,” Fuller said.

As part of the school’s commitment to being proactive instead of reactive, the school conducts drills, extensive threat training, and annually updates its emergency response plans.

For more information on Prescott Valley School, call 928-772-8744.