Prescott Valley in Brief: 40th annual Prescott Valley Days Parade celebrates town’s ‘ruby’ anniversary

40th annual Prescott Valley Days Parade celebrates town’s ‘ruby’ anniversary

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club is accepting applications for the 40th annual Prescott Valley Days parade to be held on May 12. The parade begins at 9 a.m. and the route is on Florentine beginning at Yavapai and ending at the Prescott Valley Event Center parking lot.

In celebration of the Town of Prescott Valley’s “ruby” anniversary the theme for the parade is “Wizard of Oz.” Applications can be obtained from the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.pvchamber.org or call Gloria at the Chamber at 928-772-8857.

St. Patrick’s Dinner slated

Come join in the fun at the St. Patrick’s Dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 17. Good food and great entertainment for only $12. Proceeds go to summer camp scholarships and charities. Tickets will be sold at the door. The event will be at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Call 928-772-6366.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild meets April 2

On Monday, April 2, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Mary Beth Groseta, who is the owner of the Quilter’s Quarters Quilt Shop in Cottonwood, and has a love of quilting. She will present a program on “The Great Cover Ups.”

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), in Prescott Valley. It is free and there will be free refreshments.



For information, call Karen at 928-830-2565.

Rainwater harvesting testing available

If you live in the Dewey-Humboldt or Mayer area (within 10 miles of the Iron King Mine), and harvest rainwater for garden use, the University of Arizona invites you to participate in Project Harvest.



Project Harvest participants will collect harvested water, soil and vegetable samples to determine the concentration (or not) of potential contaminants.



There is no cost to participate, and all supplies and training is provided.

If you are interested in more information, visit projectharvest.arizona.edu. You may sign up on the website to receive additional information, or contact the local Community Health Educator directly at margaretdewey@email.arizona.edu.



Talk focuses on brain injury awareness

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month and the Prescott Valley Public Library is hosting Kim Wright who will be speaking about this important and interesting subject.

The presentation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15, in the Glassford Hill Room. Wright transferred to the Northern Arizona VA in March 2015 where she is Program Manager for the OEF/OIF/OND Transition & Care Management Program including the Polytrauma/TBI Team.

Over the past few decades, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) has been highly discussed in the medical community and the general public. This is in part due to recent combat operations and subsequent recognition of this potentially “silent injury.” Additionally, TBI has gained considerable attention in the sports industry.

D-H Library shows movie March 27

“Murder on the Orient Express” will be shown at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at the Dewey-Humboldt Library, 12735 N. Corral Street, Dewey-Humboldt. Free pop and popcorn provided by The Friends of DH Library.

Library offers 4-week poetry class

April is National Poetry Month and the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle Drive, Prescott Valley, is offering a four-week poetry class in April from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays (April 5, 12, 19 and 26).

They will celebrate and explore all kinds of written word from haiku and limericks to free verse. This class is for the novice dabbler or the seasoned poet.

Space is limited and registration is required. Please register online at pvlib.net, Creative Aging Classes. Classes are held in the library’s Glassford Hill Room. For more information, call 928-759-6189.

Town seeking volunteers

Volunteers with a general knowledge of zoning concepts and town codes are sought for the Prescott Valley’s Board of Adjustment.

The board interprets and enforces town code, including in regard to zoning. Those chosen for the positions would be appointed by the Town Council. Applicants must live and reside within the Town of Prescott Valley.

Applications are available at the town manager’s office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Civic Circle, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

People Who Care meeting is today

People Who Care will host a volunteer information and orientation meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at the People Who Care Office Prescott Valley/Dewey Program, 8098 E. Valley Road, Suite 3, Prescott Valley.

People Who Care volunteers provide caring non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive due to age-related and/or physical limitations. This allows an individual to continue living in their own homes and remain independent as long as safely possible.

People Who Care is a community-based nonprofit with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Volunteers help in the community where they and where enrolled Neighbors live. The majority of our Neighbors live alone.

People Who Care offers volunteer assistance with a one to one situation by helping with: transportation to healthcare/business appointments, grocery shopping, personal paperwork, visiting, caregiver relief and more.

Reaching out and assisting our Neighbors is a “feel good” opportunity for both the person volunteering and the one receiving the volunteer assistance. You may call the Prescott Valley office at 928-925-3066 to enroll.

Documentaries plus Earth Day planning offered March 16

The Prescott Indivisible Environment team will show two documentaries in conjunction with the Prescott Area Vegan and Vegetarian Group at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 16, at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation Davis Hall, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott.

The short films, “Cosmos: A Space Time Odyssey” and “Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret,” are part of the evening’s program, which also includes planning for the Earth Day and People’s Climate March.

Patti Sheaffer also will speak on satellites, rocket engines and the Holocene’s end.



Textiles play role in genealogical research

Estate inventories can tell a person a lot about ancestors’ migration patterns through the study of textiles. Learn more at the Northern Arizona Genealogical Society’s meeting at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 24, in the Family History Center, 1001 Ruth Street, Prescott.

Mary Kelly will offer a free presentation on “A Common Thread” about the importance of textiles throughout history.

“Estate inventories indicate that bedding and bed curtains were among the most highly valued possessions, exceeded in value only by land, buildings, and, in rare instances, wrought silver,” she said, referring to American colonists.

Kelly, a member of the Mountain Spinners and Weavers of Prescott, will “unravel” the history of weaving and textiles beginning with the Stone Age.

Park at the back of the Center located in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enter through the back double doors, which open at 1:30 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Learn about challenges facing substance-exposed children

Beth Dunn, LPC counselor, will offer a free workshop for parents and guardians on the challenges substance exposure presents to children from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 29, in the Coyote Springs Elementary School library, 6625 N. Cattletrack, Prescott Valley.

Dunn will speak about structure, discipline and success in identifying and providing limits, skills, discipline and nurturing to these children.

Free childcare is available on site. RSVP for the Raising Substance-Exposed Children workshop to Kelly Lee, HUSD Family Engagement Coordinator, at 928-759-5109 or email kelly.lee@humboldtunified.com.

American Legion seeks donations

The American Legion Post 78 in Dewey-Humboldt currently has a dirt parking lot. Having asphalt would make it easier for all-especially those with wheelchairs and walkers, to enter.

They are currently seeking donations of quality items to sell to earn money for an “asphalt fund.” Please drop off your donations at 3301 Highway 69, Humboldt. All proceeds will go to this cause which will benefit veterans at the American Legion Post 78.

Your help and consideration is appreciated.

Project Lit Book Club meets April 3

Are you a teenager? Are you the parent/guardian/grandfather/fairy godmother of a teenager? Then this program is for you! Project Lit is an exciting new program that will begin in April at the Prescott Valley Public Library.

Their hope is to encourage teens and their families to read incredible young adult books and have genuine discussions about topics that are happening in the real world. There will be plenty of laughs, maybe some tears, and definitely a good time!

The first Project Lit meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, in the Crystal Room. They will be reading “All American Boys” by Jason Reynolds. Limited copies will be available to take home in the Teen Office.

For more information, contact Shelbie at 928-759-3038.

Book clubs meet this month

The PVPL Afterthoughts Book Club meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, in the Glassford Hill Room to discuss “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry” by Gabriel Zevin. For more information, call 928-759-6193.

In March, the PVPL Book Club will be reading and discussing “The Light Between Oceans” by M. Stedman. This group meets each month at 10:30 a.m. the third Thursday. Pick up your copy and join the club from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 15, in the Glassford Hill Room.

D-H Library book sale is underway

The Friends of the Dewey-Humboldt Library announce expanded book sale hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Hardbacks are priced at $1, and .25 paperbacks include bestsellers, Westerns, health/diet, politics, romance and animals. The library is located at 12735 N. Corral St., Dewey-Humboldt. For information, call 928-632-5049.

Free tax-preparation service available

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays at the Prescott Valley Library’s Crystal Room, third floor, 7401 E. Civic Circle, as well as from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

The assistance is available at Catholic Charities, 434 W. Gurley St. Appointments are recommended. For more information, call (Prescott Valley) 928-460-9895 or (Prescott) 928-778-2531.

Studio Tour puts out call for artists

The Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour is accepting applications for the 11th annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour, which will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5, 6 and 7. Applications are available at www.PrescottStudioTour.com. For more information, email: info@PrescottStudioTour.com.

The Studio Tour is open to all artists in the quad-city area: Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Paulden, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer and the surrounding areas.

This is a juried show. The application deadline is April 6. Participation fee is $150 if application is received by the Early Bird deadline of March 16 or $175 if not received until the final deadline of April 6.

Last year this free, self-guided tour featured 59 juried artists at 39 private studios throughout the Quad Cities. These artists exhibit locally, nationally and internationally. Photos and information about last year’s Tour can be found on the Studio Tour website.