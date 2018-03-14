Simpson resigns, search for new Bears basketball coach underway

Simpson: ‘It was fully a decision regarding my family’

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Stating he wanted to spend more time with his family, Matt Simpson has resigned his position as head boys’ basketball coach at Bradshaw Mountain.

“It was fully a decision regarding my family. I love Bradshaw Mountain basketball and the kids are great. The program is in a very healthy state,” Simpson said via text message Wednesday.

Simpson tenured his resignation March 1, according to a statement from the athletic department.

Athletic director Tony Miller said he was “caught off guard” by the resignation, but understands Simpson’s reasoning.

“I was a little surprised, Matt and I have had some very authentic conversations throughout the course of [this past] season. … He stepped away to be a better dad, and he wanted to be there for his kids.”

Simpson and his wife, Liz, have four children, two of which were recently adopted just over a year ago.

Bradshaw Mountain’s on-court struggles have been well documented in the past two years, winning just seven games and missing the state playoffs on both occasions. The Bears were 2-21 this past season.

In 2015-16, Simpson’s first year on the job after moving from Spokane, Washington, All-State guard Gilbert Ibarra led the Bears to a 16-8 overall record. Bradshaw Mountain finished third overall in Section IV (7-3), qualifying for the Division III state playoffs before losing 62-55 to No. 17-ranked Cortez in the first round.

Ibarra is currently a guard for the men’s basketball team at Embry-Riddle in Prescott.

Simpson was 23-47 overall in three seasons as coach of the Bears.

Miller said the athletic department posted the job last week and are beginning to take applications for the position.

“The first thing that I’m definitely looking for is a motivational, positive person who wants to build the kids up, more than just on the court, but in life,” Miller said, adding a committee that includes teachers, coaches on campus and people close to the school, has been formed to help find the best coach for the job.

Simpson will remain on campus as a teacher, Miller said, and hopes to have the next coach in place before summer basketball begins in June.

