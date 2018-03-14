Would you watch this show?

How would you like to watch a television series with a twist?

“Eve and Adam,” a television show proposal written by Jacquelyn Bassford, Bradshaw Mountain High School senior, explores what might happen when societal gender roles are switched.

Senior Thaddeus Martin said his show, “Projected Reality,” came from his love of the “Twilight Zone” and “Black Mirror” and is based on society’s flaws and deepest desires.

Freshman Alexis Zimmerman’s show, a mix of comedy and drama, focused on everyday lives of typical teenagers and their families.



All three students earned prize money in the ninth annual Essay Contest at BMHS in which students were challenged to come up with a new, nonviolent, television series. The BMHS Connection, a parent group, with the help of Robert Shegog, substitute teacher and wrestling coach, sponsored the contest.

Judges awarded Bassford $100, Martin $75, and Zimmerman $50 for their efforts. Every student who entered the contest received a $10 movie theater gift card.

Bassford’s tongue-in-cheek proposal looks at what a teenager’s world would be like if men were in charge of cooking, cleaning and children, among other duties.

“What if the largest network income of professional sports were women’s sports? What if Adam was made for Eve, rather than the other way around?” she asked.

Teen character Adam feels the burden of being male in a long line of strong family females, including his mother who works in the police force. His father stays at home and volunteers at the local hospital. Eve, on the other hand, privately wishes to be a stay-at-home mom with lots of children.

“The two bond over their social awkwardness, witty humor, and their common burden of being outcasts in the world around them,” Bassford wrote.

Martin’s proposal starts off with his disappointment with current shows about teens from wealthy families. He wants to watch a show about low- and middle-income families. Each episode relates to one teen’s perspective in a challenging situation.

“Teenagers will be able to relate to this show because it will incorporate real-life scenarios that teenagers encounter in their everyday lives,” Martin wrote.

In her unnamed series, Zimmerman hopes to find a show that offers an opportunity for teenagers to “contemplate the complex details of their surroundings” rather than current programs that are “mindless and asinine.”

“These mundane shows with varying levels of dullness are not used to instigate critical thinking, but rather to provide designated times for vegetation,” she wrote.

Prizes were awarded March 5 to students.