Bradshaw Mountain softball stays on tear, blasts Moon Valley

Bears’ Duryea blisters 3 homers, raises her season total to 13

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Despite playing in cold, blustery conditions on its campus field late Thursday afternoon, Bradshaw Mountain’s softball team and its high-octane offense coasted to a fifth straight victory in power-point games, romping Moon Valley, 24-4, in a 4A clash.

The bat-busting Bears sparkled in a run-ruled five frames, improving their power-point record to 6-1, which the AIA uses to determine conference ranking and, ultimately, seeding into the state tournament in May. The struggling Rockets remained winless at 0-4.

Bradshaw Mountain star centerfielder Madisen Duryea led the hosts at the dish, going 4 for 4. She torched three home runs, tallying six RBIs and scoring five runs.

On the season, Duryea has now blistered a whopping 13 dingers, and she has hit multiple homers in four games. In addition to her three HRs against Moon Valley, she has notched three against Lee Williams, and two apiece in a pair of games against Coconino.

Cailee Morgan (4 for 5, double, three RBIs, three runs scored) and Courtney Stahley (3 for 5, homer, double, two RBIs, four runs scored) aided in the effort.

Eight Bears have hit at least one homer this season, bringing the team’s current HR total to 20.

“The girls have been working very diligently on their hitting this season,” Bradshaw Mountain coach Sharon Haese said. “Our pitching is coming along as well. Finding consistency with this young group is what we are striving for.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain will compete in the Chandler Prep Invite on Friday, March 23, and Saturday, March 24. The tournament will be played at Desert West Park, Rose Mofford Softball Complex, Papago Softball Complex and Skyline Park in Phoenix, as well as Red Mountain Sports Complex in Mesa.

Moon Valley plays host to Greenway at 4 p.m. today, March 16, in Phoenix.

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.