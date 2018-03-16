2018 Courier Challenge: 1st Round, Day 2

Welcome to our 2018 Courier Challenge! Friday is Day 2 of the NCAA Tournament.

RULES OF THE GAME

Each panelist filled out an entire bracket prior to the start of today’s first-round action. Their selections will be revealed each round on game day in the sports section of The Daily Courier. Panelist picks are highlighted by the green checkmark. If the team they picked to win was eliminated in an earlier round, their selection will be crossed out.

POINT VALUES

1st Round: 1 Point

2nd Round: 2 Points

Sweet 16: 3 Points

Elite 8: 4 Points

Final 4: 5 Points

Championship: 10 Points

The panelist with the highest point total at the end of the tournament is declared the winner, with their record serving as a tiebreaker. A title game score will be selected for additional tiebreaker purposes.

FOLLOW ALONG

If you missed our special two-page March Madness preview bracket in the March 12 edition, you can one online at dCourier.com. Follow us on Twitter at @CourierSports, or use the hashtag, #CourierSports, for updates.

Thanks for reading and enjoy the tournament!