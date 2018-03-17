Yavapai wins 9 of 10 on home stand; trails Eastern by slim margin atop ACCAC

PRESCOTT — Yavapai College’s softball team on Saturday completed its season-long 10-game home stand with a 9-1 record, sweeping a twin-bill from South Mountain Community College, 15-0 in five innings and 9-4, to stay within striking distance of ACCAC Division I front-runner Eastern Arizona College.

At Bill Vallely Field in Prescott, the NJCAA Division I No. 18-ranked Roughriders won their sixth straight and improved their conference record to 20-4 for second place (28-7 overall), while idle No. 6-ranked Eastern Arizona remained at 21-3 (30-5) through Saturday. South Mountain, on an eight-game slide, dipped to 4-20 (7-27).

Yavapai split a doubleheader with Eastern March 10 at home, and the league’s race for first place remains very much up for grabs at the ACCAC season’s midway point with 24 games left to play.

The Roughriders will play host to 14 of their last 24 regular-season contests at Vallely Field.

The defending ACCAC regular-season champion Roughriders have won 11 of their past 12 games after Arizona Western College swept them Feb. 24 in Yuma.

UP NEXT

Yavapai visits NJCAA Division II No. 7-ranked Phoenix College (18-5 conference, 22-6 overall going into second game against Paradise Valley CC Saturday) for an ACCAC twin-bill at 1 and 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 20.

South Mountain plays host to Scottsdale CC (3-23, 5-27) at 1 and 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, in Phoenix.

