2018 Prescott Job Fair set for March 23

Interested in a job change?

Need an employee for an open position?

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 23, the Yavapai College Gymnasium will facilitate the 2018 Prescott Job Fair. The event is free and open to the public.

Hiring employers wishing to exhibit their businesses or organizations may register by Wednesday, March 14, through the Prescott Chamber of Commerce at www.Prescott.org.

For registration information, contact Laura Warne at 928-445-2000.



For those looking for a job opportunity, the Prescott Chamber of Commerce is expecting more than 800 opportunities for part-time, full-time, summer jobs and internships.

“Meet the next greatest employee or employer!” Prescott Chamber of Commerce President Sheri Heiney said. “Professional attire is strongly recommended.”

For more information, visit prescott.org and yc.edu or contact Warne at 928-445-2000 or laura@prescott.org, or Katherine at 928-776-2008 or katherine.anderson@yc.edu.