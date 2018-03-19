Letter: Cheap and easy?

Editor:

This newspaper recently had a news article about a hearing by Arizona Department of Transportation about Highway 89A and how increased growth in the Prescott and Prescott Valley communities was impacting traffic.

Widening of 89A was mentioned as was the increasing daily local traffic on Glassford Hill Road and the Viewpoint Drive ramps. Other than widening both highway 89A and the off-ramp from eastbound to Viewpoint Drive, no solutions to the problem were offered.

I have noticed that it appears the majority of northbound to eastbound traffic from Glassford Hill Road onto 89A immediately exits onto Viewpoint Drive heading north.

As a resident of the area, I drive Viewpoint Drive daily. I would like to suggest that the development officials of ADOT, Prescott and Prescott Valley consider making a deal with the property owner of the rangeland north of 89A between Glassford Hill Road and Pronghorn Ranch Road to allow at least a temporary two-lane connector from the west end of Pronghorn to Glassford Hill Road. That simple connector of about one-half mile would not need any additional traffic signals, would take a major load off that freeway segment in both directions and might reduce both collisions and the need for some pavement repairs on the Viewpoint on and off ramps. Would that property owner be willing to make a deal for that strip of roadway? Perhaps, if some sort of tax or impact fee concessions were offered by the various public entities involved. Would it hurt to initiate some discussions on the matter?

For your consideration.

Warren Zimmer

Prescott Valley