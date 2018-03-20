Obituary: Thelma Howell

Thelma Howell, 94, born Dec. 31, 1923, in Centrepoint, Arkansas, to Archie and Ada (Corbell) Carroll, entered rest on March 14, 2018, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Thelma was a longtime resident of Tucson, Arizona, prior to moving to the Prescott area 12 years ago. She was active in her church throughout her life, and was a blessing to all who knew her. She played a significant role in the lives of all her children and grandchildren, and her influence upon them will last forever. Thelma is survived by her son, Eugene (Grace) Howell; daughter, Vondal (Allan) Sandum; grandchildren, Brian Howell, Kristi Berry, Randy Sandum, Tina Thompson, Erica Sandum and Jessica Sandum; nephew, Weaver Barkman; and six great-grandchildren. Her husband, Sidney Howell; her twin, Velma Barkman; and brothers, and sisters, Niven Carroll, Cleatis Carroll, Wretha Watkins, and Lucille Green preceded her in death. No services will be held in Prescott; she will be inurned in a family plot, located in Tucson at a later date. The family requests donations be made to Kindred Hospice, 3107 Clearwater Dr., Prescott, AZ 86305. Affordable Burial & Cremation, LLC of Prescott Valley, Arizona, handled all arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.