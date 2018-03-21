Bergner: Patience the key in NAZ Suns’ future

PRESCOTT VALLEY — As the 2017-18 regular season comes to a close, NBA Gatorade League fans are preparing for two scenarios:

One, their team weathered the storm that is a 50-game, 5-month adventure, and are preparing for the playoffs.

Or two, in a few days we’ll put the basketball back in the closet until next winter and start paying attention to baseball.

Northern Arizona Suns fans fit into that second category, unfortunately, after they were mathematically eliminated by Jerry Stackhouse and his defending champion Raptors 905 club last week.

We asked Stackhouse about his comments last season on ESPN, when Scott Van Pelt posed the question if there was any place in the G League where he looked around and asked himself, “What am I doing here?”

He quickly answered: “Prescott” on the air.

“It wasn’t a slight on Prescott,” Stackhouse told the Courier last week. “Taking that trip [from Phoenix to Prescott] and seeing all the cactus and stuff it was like, ‘What am I doing?’”

Yeah, thanks Jerry. Obviously, the Suns play in Prescott Valley. But we’ll forgive you.

YEAR TWO

Wednesday night’s 139-137 loss to the Texas Legends leaves the Suns (21-27) one-win short of tying the franchise record for wins in a season with 22.

Northern Arizona has two more chances this weekend to surpass that mark as they welcome Sioux Falls for a double-dip Friday and Saturday to close out the year two in Prescott Valley.

Although that doesn’t seem like very many, 22 wins is just a few shy of a .500 record, and in the G League, that’s an accomplishment all by itself.

Why you ask? Well I’ll tell you.

ROSTER

Did you know after Wednesday night’s contest with the Legends, the Suns have had 32 different starting lineups this season? Yes, 32!

After you digest that fact, look at the roster itself. Of the 13 players on the list, only two remain that were on the roster in the Suns’ inaugural season in Prescott Valley a year ago: Xavier Silas and Josh Gray.

That’s it folks.

And frankly, if it were 10 days ago, Gray would still be in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns, and Silas would be the lone carryover from a season that saw the Suns finish 22-28 and miss the playoffs.

Roster turnover is a fact in the G League, not a myth. Of the 12 players on the Legends’ (27-21) roster Wednesday night, eight weren’t even with the club a month ago, and they’re going to the playoffs!

The very nature of the new NBA collective bargaining agreement has changed things dramatically within the G League, especially when it comes to what they call “Two-Way” contracts.

Alec Peters and Daniel House are under two-way contracts this season. Peters has played 32 games this season for Northern Arizona, averaging a tick under 18 points per game while serving a duel role on the Phoenix Suns bench.

Shaquille Harrison played 36 games for Northern Arizona this season before being called up by Phoenix, signing two 10-day contracts before a multi-year deal with the club came his way.

He was in town Wednesday night to cheer his old team on, as were many other Phoenix players.

And don’t forget about Derrick Jones Jr. (called up, Miami Heat) and Askia Booker (traded), they were in training camp this year, but are having success elsewhere.

Elijah Millsap and Michael Bryson were also traded, but before the season started, a draft-day transaction that turned into a No. 1 overall pick in Eric Stuteville out of Sacramento State.

COACHING

First-year head coach Cody Toppert was in practice one minute for Rio Grande Valley, the next, he was on a plane to Arizona for an interview and officially signed on the dotted line just two days before opening night against Agua Caliente.

Former Suns head coach Ty Ellis was named an assistant under Jay Triano in Phoenix, and took much of his staff with him to the Valley.

Toppert vented his frustrations Wednesday after another loss, the club’s eighth in their last nine games.

“We struggled to follow our game plan, which is disappointing to be honest with you,” Toppert said, adding later, “We’ve got two more games to come out, show some pride and energy and sustain an effort throughout an entire game.”

THE FUTURE

If it’s important to remain patient as Phoenix tries to figure things out at the NBA level, it’s even more so in Prescott Valley. The G League is, in fact, a minor league system, and serves one purpose: Get players ready for the NBA, wins-be-damned.

But, that doesn’t mean guys don’t compete when they are here. It doesn’t mean they don’t care about winning. It doesn’t mean Toppert doesn’t do the best job he can in preparing Suns players for their next opponent. It’s just the nature of the business. We wait, and hopefully one day, we’ll be in the playoffs and loving every minute of it.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @SportsWriter52 or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Email bbergner@prescottaz.com or call (928) 445-3333, ext. 1106.