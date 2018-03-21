Celebrate Rails to Trails Day April 7

Saturday, April 7, is Rails to Trails Day, and the Town of Prescott Valley encourages residents to get out and enjoy the outdoors on local trails.

The town is also asking for people to submit photos of themselves or friends on any of the many trails around Prescott Valley for a chance to win prizes. The photos may also be used in the town’s future promotions.

Use the hashtag #PVgetout&Trail2018 and tag the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook to be entered into the contest.

All Rails to Trails entries for prizes must have a current Rec1 account with the Town of Prescott Valley. Visit the town website (pvaz.net) for directions on how to sign up.

Prescott Valley has a multitude of urban and park trails and multi-use paths available to the public. A map is available on the town’s website — www.pvaz.net/calendar.aspx?PREVIEW=YES&EID=4817 — which urges, “Get your family and friends together and Run it, Hike it, Walk it or Bike it.”

Rails to Trails photo awards will include first place: $25 Rec1 user credit, four entries to the For the Hill of It 5K, and four individual pool admissions to Mountain Valley Splash.

Second place: $15 Rec1 user credit and two entries to the For the Hill of It 5K.

Third place: $10 Rec1 user credit and two entries to the For the Hill of It 5K.

Fourth place: Two entries to the For the Hill of It 5K and two individual pool admissions to Mountain Valley Splash.

Fifth place: One entry to the For the Hill of It 5K.

Rails to Trails and #PVgetout&Trail2018 is sponsored by the Town of Prescott Valley Parks & Recreation Department.

For more information, call 928-759-3090 or visit pvaz.net.