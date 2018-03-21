Corridor Calendar: Week of March 21, 2018

Priceless Prom Project, at 122 N. Cortez St., Prescott, on the third floor, opens this week, Tuesday and Thursday, March 20 and 22, and will be open again next week on Wednesday, March 28. Next month, it opens again on April 3, 5, 10, 16 and 20. Hours are 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. each day. Prom dresses, purses, jewelry, shoes, suits, tuxedos and ties are all free. For those with items to donate, bring them in during open hours and days. For more information, contact Krystal Koons at 928-713-2306.

The Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at the Cordes Lakes Community Center on Saturday, March 31, the day before Easter. Hunts will start at 9 a.m. for ages 1 to 3; 9:30 a.m. for ages 4 to 7; and 10 a.m. for ages 7 to 10. A muffin with coffee or juice will be available for $1.

Event Planners have changed their day to meet from Mondays to 9 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, to accommodate those who work during the week.



Community Clean-Up for Mayer area, at the Mayer Transfer Station, will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 12, 13 and 14 and again on April 19, 20, and 21. Items accepted include tires (a limited number), bagged trash, household appliances, yard trimmings, furniture and auto batteries. Do not bring loose trash, liquids or hazardous materials, junk cars, dead animals or NiCad batteries. 928-771-3183.

The Ladies Luncheon will be coming back to Cordes Lakes Community Center at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 21, with a theme of April Showers. Menu and entertainment planning is still underway, but chef’s salad will probably be the main item on the menu.

Cinco de Mayo, the celebration is being planned by the Events Planning Group at Cordes Lakes Center for 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 5. A Mexican plate of taco, enchilada, beans and rice will be available for $8 and, for those under 10, for $5. A disc jockey and dancing will start at 5:30 p.m.

Western Trade Days is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 11 and 12, at Nota Ranch, 12660 Central Ave., in Mayer. Breakfast, lunch and drinks will be available, and auctions will be held. All proceeds from the auction at noon on Saturday will go to Meals on Wheels. If you have items to donate for the auction, call Roselynn at 928-925-9898. Net proceeds from the entire event will go to Mayer Area Meals on Wheels.



U.S. Flag retirement – A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity.

A self-paced sign language class is available at the Cordes Lakes Library, 15989 S. Cordes Lakes Drive.

WEEKLY EVENTS

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

The Event Planning Committee (new name, new people, new time) meets at 10 a.m. every Monday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 7 p.m. to either eat there or take-out.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, and they enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell, 702-439-7316, for more information or to join.

Story Time at Cordes Lakes Library is at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday, followed by a movie.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, at 7 p.m. Mondays.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami. Beading is held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Call 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the first and third Fridays at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.

Knit & Crochet meets at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This group is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies; help is available.

Peer Tutoring is held after school on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Cordes Lakes Library, 15989 S. Cordes Lakes Drive.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds its outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held at 7 p.m. the following Tuesday at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham -- 928-899-6810 -- for more information. Meetings are held at member’s homes and meeting locations vary each month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the main location, 11975 S. Highway 69.

American Legion meets at 1 p.m. the third Friday of the month at Cordes Lakes Community Center.