Eggstravaganza eggs-tra special family event

For the 15th year, the Town of Prescott Valley invites the public to partake of a fun event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 24, on the Civic Center grounds.

The Family Arts Festival provides opportunities to enjoy the unique artwork of local students and enjoy the talents of instrumental and chorale groups. Face painters for children and adults are available throughout the festival at varying prices; no costumes required, but it is fun to dress up.

Free hands-on activities, student art sales, and food booths are available, with proceeds going to promote the arts and culture education experience in Prescott Valley.

The Eggstravaganza event, sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Commission, will include three separate, age level egg hunts beginning at noon. The first hunts will be for 2-, 3- and 4-year-olds and 5-, 6- and 7-year-olds. Each of these hunts will take place in separate areas at the same time. The final egg hunt of the day is for 8-, 9- and 10-year-olds.

Prize eggs are included for each age group, with some very special prize eggs in honor of the town’s 40th anniversary.

Also available to enjoy is the petting zoo, and photo opportunities with “Lil’ Bo Peep” and “Mr. Bunny.”

Children’s bounce houses and attractions provided by Hero Party Rentals with $10 wristbands, available on site, for the attractions.

March is Youth Arts Month, and student artwork is displayed inside the Civic Center for the public’s enjoyment. The Family Arts Festival is sponsored by the Town of Prescott Valley’s Arts & Culture Commission and the Humboldt Unified School District.