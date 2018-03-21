Miley Kerivan from Coyote Springs Elementary is the HUSD Student of the Week. Miley strives to do and be her best, strengthening and honing her fifth-grade skill base AND helping to keep the classroom a positive, safe, welcoming culture of collaboration and learning.

Miley respects the academic environment and is proactive in her learning and her student responsibilities, “putting first things first.” Miley collaborates well with her peers by communicating effectively with them, encouraging and helping them, and valuing others input and contributions.

Cheerful, positive, responsible, respectful, caring, and creative are just a few of the adjectives that come to mind when we think of Miley. She is a joy to have in class and brings a smile to our hearts every day!

Information and photo provided by Humboldt Unified School District.